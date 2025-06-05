Kirsten Haugstead Joins Brandon to Lead Media Strategy

​Brandon, a fully integrated, full-service marketing agency known for fusing bold creativity with relentless strategy, has named Kirsten Haugsted as its new director of integrated media.

In this role, Kirsten will lead Brandon’s cross-channel paid media efforts, spearheading a growing media team focused on performance, precision, and impact. She will drive strategy across digital, traditional, and emerging platforms to deliver measurable growth for the agency’s roster of ambitious brands.

The hire follows Brandon’s recent rebrand and repositioning—a confident evolution that reflects who the agency is today: creatively fearless, strategically disciplined, and relentlessly focused on results.

“Kirsten is exactly the kind of leader we had in mind when we reimagined what Brandon could be,” said Scott Brandon, CEO of Brandon. “She brings a rare blend of strategic acumen, media fluency, and client-first thinking that will elevate the work we do—and the results we drive—for our clients.”

“What drew me to Brandon is its unapologetic commitment to transformation,” said Kirsten. “The agency isn’t just talking about doing things differently; it’s putting the pieces in place to deliver. I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

A seasoned strategist with more than a decade of experience in media planning, buying, and client leadership, Kirsten has developed high-impact campaigns for brands across retail, CPG, healthcare, and technology. Her prior roles include leadership positions at Wray Ward, Horizon Media, The Tombras Group, EightBar, and Zenith Media, where she managed investments of up to $40 million for clients such as Petco, IBM, and Sonic.

Kirsten joins Brandon at a moment of powerful momentum. The agency’s refreshed identity, growing client portfolio, and expanded leadership team reflect its commitment to helping bold brands lead—not follow.

