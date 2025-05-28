Brandon Names Austin Scott Chief Creative Officer

​Brandon, the flagship, integrated, full-service marketing agency of TBA Worldwide, has announced the promotion of Austin Scott to chief creative officer from his previous role as creative director.



In this new position, Austin will oversee creative vision and excellence across the agency and report to the company’s president, Tyler Easterling.



The move comes as Brandon last week unveiled its latest rebrand, an initiative that Austin played an instrumental role in shaping. From tone to visuals to positioning and capabilities, this new identity captures what Brandon has been building and evolving the business toward in recent years: a fusion of bold creativity and sharp strategy, with a mindset, team and culture that’s engineered to shake things up.



As CCO, Austin will amplify and scale that same creative leadership across Brandon, ensuring a high standard of innovation to deliver business outcomes.



“Austin has a rare ability to think strategically, lead teams collaboratively, and push the work to unexpected places,” said Easterling. “His vision and leadership were essential to our rebrand, and I’m excited to have him bring those creative instincts to clients and new business prospects as we continue to evolve the business.”



Austin’s promotion comes during a period of significant growth and transformation for Brandon, as the company continues expanding its services and client roster.



“It’s an exciting time for our agencies, and especially for the brands we serve,” Austin said. “Brandon is made up of incredible talent and business capabilities. My goal is to continue driving that creative firepower and to push innovative ideas in ways that make real business impact.”



With over 15 years of experience at renowned agencies, Austin has consistently focused on helping brands transform their business through creativity and innovation. He’s helped elevate creative for top brands across numerous industries, including: technology (Verizon, Lenovo, Sprint), food and beverage (Bud Light, Pepsi, Mountain Dew), healthcare (AstraZeneca, Bayer, Northwestern Medical), and CPG (Ziploc, Master Lock, Husqvarna).



Prior to joining Brandon, Austin served as executive creative director at Union & Valtech, a creative and performance marketing agency, in addition to roles at Laughlin Constable, EP + Co, Energy BBDO, Euro RSCG and Leo Burnett. He has a proven record of driving measurable impact, including helping Union & Valtech achieve its most profitable quarter in 20 years.



Recognised as one of Business Insider’s 50 Rising Stars of Madison Ave, Austin has won Effies, New York Festivals, Awwwards, Shortys, Addys, and more for his work.



He holds an MFA from Savannah College of Art and Design and a BA from University of Evansville.

