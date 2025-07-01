senckađ
Trends and Insight
Group745

The Future of Healthy Ageing and the Rise of the Longevity Consumer

01/07/2025
Brandon unveils new healthcare research offers insight into the evolving needs, preferences, and expectations of today’s aging population

Brandon, a leading healthcare marketing agency, has released new proprietary research that redefines how healthcare brands should engage aging consumers as the longevity economy accelerates. The comprehensive study, The Future of Healthy Aging: How Healthcare Brands Can Lead in the Longevity Economy, offers deep insights into the evolving needs, preferences, and expectations of today’s aging population.

The key takeaway? Aging isn’t a problem to fix -it’s an opportunity to empower.

“For too long, healthcare marketing has treated aging like decline. But today’s aging consumers aren’t fragile - they’re frustrated. They want healthcare that fits their life, not defines it,” said Cary Murphy, chief strategy officer at Brandon. “Our research makes one thing very clear: personalisation, prevention, and proactive wellness are now the drivers of trust, loyalty, and long-term brand growth.”

Brandon’s study surveyed 500 US adults aged 45 to 85, the majority of whom are white (89%), female (61%), and either employed full-time (38%) or retired (33%). Most respondents have no children living at home (69%), and over 25% hold a bachelor’s degree. This group represents the leading edge of the longevity consumer - proactive, experienced, and navigating healthcare with high expectations.

The research shows 73.6% of aging consumers prioritize preventive care, with nearly half focused on healthy lifestyles and longevity solutions. Over 50% use supplements, home diagnostics, and wearables, while many remain open to digital tools if simple and trustworthy. Personalisation matters, with 41.2% seeking care tailored to individual goals. Trust remains essential, driven by quality care (47%) and damaged by poor communication (70.2%).

As healthcare continues its shift toward wellness and personalisation, this study highlights a growing gap between consumer expectations and brand messaging. To succeed, healthcare brands must move beyond outdated anti-aging narratives, embrace data-driven personalisation, simplify digital experiences, and build trust through transparency, empathy, and clear communication.

“The longevity economy is no longer coming - it’s here,” added Cary. “Healthcare brands that continue to market aging like decline will get left behind. Those that invest in personalised, preventative care messaging and patient-centred experiences will win both trust and long-term growth.”

