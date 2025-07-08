senckađ
FTC Launches 'We Get You' Spotlighting Local Roots and Cutting-Edge Service

08/07/2025
With creative from long-time partner Brandon, the multi-platform push positions FTC as the hometown provider that truly understands and powers its community

Farmers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (FTC) has launched a new multi-platform advertising campaign titled 'We Get You' in partnership with long-time agency of record Brandon.

Founded in 1951, Farmers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. is a local, multifaceted telecommunications company headquartered in Kingstree, S.C. Serving a coverage area of 3,000 square miles, FTC provides cutting-edge technology to businesses and residents of Clarendon, lower Florence, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.

Designed to increase market share and drive new enrolments in wireless phone, internet, and business services, the campaign directly addresses competition from large national providers. The message is clear: FTC understands local needs because it is part of the community.

Three new TV spots anchor the 'We Get You' campaign, supported by a dense mix of creative variations across platforms.

Each spot shows chaotic and semi-chaotic stories beginning with 'This one time…' and ending with a win for the main characters despite an unexpected turn of events: When Mr. Mittens’ kitty birthday party gets out of paw, FTC’s coverage helps his owner livestream the madness; when a virality-induced wave of sales hits a small business, FTC helps them power through the rush; and when a call from a guy’s girlfriend costs his friend a big fish… well, at least she’s able to call him on a lake in the middle of nowhere.

In addition to TV, the campaign spans a wide range of media, including streaming (OTT), local radio spots voiced by FTC employees, takeover ads in regional newspapers promoting both residential and business offerings, digital, social media, out-of-home, events, and in-store signage.

The campaign’s visual identity is also reflected in FTC’s website and in-store digital signage, and it comes to life in person through local events at schools, fairs, and community gatherings.

“Brandon’s ‘We Get You’ campaign gives us more than a voice—it gives us a deeper connection to our community,” said the chief marketing officer at FTC. “It tells our story in a way that resonates with our customers by highlighting what truly sets us apart: our local roots, cutting-edge technology, and our commitment to being the best provider in the region.”

