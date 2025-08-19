senckađ
Kayak Invites UK Holidaymakers to Just Get Booking

19/08/2025
14
Share
McCann’s Manchester campaign brings back spokes-button Booksy to offer up summer savings

KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, has launched the latest instalment of its ‘Go See For Yourself’ brand platform, developed in partnership with McCann Manchester.

At the heart of McCann’s new integrated campaign are two hero spots featuring Booksy, KAYAK’s spokes-button. In the ads, Booksy helps Sue and Mika plan their summer escapes. Both are tempted by the allure of buffet breakfasts, while Sue also dreams of beachside strolls, and, thanks to Booksy, they are able to effortlessly book their perfect getaways via the KAYAK app.

Michael Gray, senior creative director at KAYAK, said, “Everyone has that friend or family member who takes charge of booking holiday plans. With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate them and show how KAYAK makes it easy to turn that holiday dream into reality. It’s about taking the stress out of trip planning and putting the joy back in.”

Complementing the hero spots are a series of relatable 20-second video ads that highlight why KAYAK is the ultimate choice for stress-free holiday planning. Additionally, a collection of recognisable idents across Channel 4 and Channel 5 further builds momentum of the ‘Go See For Yourself’ platform.

Dan Noller, executive creative director at McCann Manchester, said, “Booksy is back to help Sue and Mika become the ‘GOAT of going’, by booking via KAYAK. The work is a great example of creative craft and a client having confidence in the fluent device we created that's proven to deliver results.”

