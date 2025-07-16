mydentist Rebrands to Honour Oasis Return to Manchester

Before mydentist was the UK’s largest dental care provider, it was just a small group headquartered in Greater Manchester with big dreams. Sound familiar? With Manc roots, mydentist’s patients are electric – and this week, its signage is too. To celebrate Oasis coming back to Manchester, the brand has (temporarily) renamed its Northern Quarter practice with a local flair.



Celebrating Oasis’ iconic return to Manchester for their first gig back in the city for over 16 years, mydentist Stevenson Square has rebranded itself as {r}dentist for the week, with a message of support for Liam and Noel, encouraging them both not to ‘forget to smile r’kid.’



Following speculation among locals of Liam Gallagher himself paying the dentist a visit after allegedly being spotted in a signature parka and bucket hat look (pictured), the practice has confirmed that their guest of honour was in fact Ian Alcock from Manchester – Gallagher doppelganger and lead singer of Definitely Mightbe – the longest established Oasis tribute band in the world, with over 2,000 shows under their belt.

Ian Alcock, lead singer of Definitely Mightbe, commented, “Sometimes I get stopped at festivals and asked for photos because people think I’m Liam, which is flattering. I’m really excited for Liam and Noel’s return to Manchester and thought I’d stop off at {r}dentist to get myself photo-ready for our next gig – it’s quite funny that people thought LG himself was bouncing around the Northern Quarter getting his gnashers checked pre gig!”

Samantha Bates, practice manager of mydentist Stevenson Square, commented, “We’re all huge Oasis fans at the practice and we thought what better way to honour their return by temporarily rebranding as {r}dentist. Located in the heart of the Northern Quarter, we’re proud of our Mancunian roots and so happy to see Liam and Noel bringing so much attention to the city. We wish them the best of luck for their gigs in Heaton Park and some of us were lucky enough to get tickets, so can’t wait to be there too.”



{r}dentist (normally mydentist) is accepting a limited amount of NHS patients, where availability allows, in addition to new patients under myoptions – mydentist’s affordable private offering, with check-ups starting from £75. The practice is located on 43 Stevenson Square, Lever St, Manchester M1 1FN.

