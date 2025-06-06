Trainline Appoints McCann Content Studios to Influence Gen Z’s Journeys

Train and coach booking app, Trainline, has appointed McCann Content Studios (MCS) as its social and influencer agency of record in the UK and Spain, to elevate its social strategy and cement its position as the travel brand of choice for gen z.

MCS was selected for its experience building enduring brands on social through its unique McCann ‘Truth Well Told’ approach.

McCann’s social and influencer group will drive Trainline’s reputation as the go-to brand for unlocking great journeys. Building on Trainline’s social success, MCS will drive brand loyalty and love with gen z via strategic influencer partnerships that spark conversations and inspire everyone to step into their next adventure.

Led out of its Manchester office, MCS will deliver account management, strategy and operations, with creative and influencer capabilities delivered out of its London office. The MCS team in Spain will further support the brand’s social and influencer activity launch in the Spanish market. The first campaign for Trainline will launch across social ahead of the summer holidays.

Imogen Shaw, global social media lead at Trainline, “We are excited to onboard McCann Content Studios as our Organic Social Media agency to grow our community and cultural relevance amongst gen z travellers in the UK, and scale our social and influencer activity into Spain. Working together we’ll ensure that the train is top of mind for Gen Z when planning travel, it’s time to not only say "Great Journeys Start With Trainline” but " ¡Los mejores viajes empiezan con Trainline!“.

​Crystal Malachias, global co-managing director at McCann Content Studios and McCann’s global head of influencer, added, “For younger travellers it’s not just the destination, but the journey that counts. We’re looking forward to working with Trainline to reframe travel as a main character experience, with social as the tool to balancing hyper local experiences with global opportunities.”

