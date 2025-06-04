senckađ
Matalan Saves Your Summer from the the Best Worst Bits

04/06/2025
McCann Manchester captures how the clothing retailer styles out unexpected moments of summer

Matalan has launched three TVCs to promote its new Summer range.

A continuation of the Spring campaign, the Summer spots from McCann Manchester capture those moments when things go a little bit awry, showing that even imperfect episodes can create the best memories.

The latest chapter of ‘The Best Worst Bits’ shows a family enjoying a beach day, when a grey cloud creeps overhead, throwing the idyllic scene into disaster. Amidst the chaos Matalan showcases its affordable and stylish summer collection.

Imogen Tazzyman, ECD at McCann Manchester, said, “The Holiday Shop collection from Matalan this year is absolutely gorgeous. And we really put it through its paces in our summer campaign. Luckily, our family still looked ace - whatever Summer had in store for them.”

Charlotte Dewhurst, director of marketing at Matalan said, “We’re incredibly excited to reveal our Summer TV ad at Matalan. This year we’re showcasing ‘The Best Worst Bits’ of Summer. We all know the feeling when the rain creeps in on a picnic or beach day, but often these times make for the best memories! The ad beautifully showcases the best of our Holiday Shop clothing offering across our Women's, Men's and Kids departments. We’re so excited for our customers to see the new TV ad, shop the collections and enjoy the Summer season, whatever the weather brings!”

