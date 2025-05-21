Karo Healthcare Appoints MSQ to Global Creative Roster

Karo, the leading European Consumer Healthcare company, has selected MSQ to join its global creative roster. MSQ secured the role after a competitive pitch managed by Flock Associates, which saw participation from several global marketing groups. MSQ will now be part of Karo’s global agency network, responsible for creating campaigns across Karo's iconic brands.



The creative efforts will be spearheaded by MSQ’s agency, The Gate, and coordinated through MSQ’s London office, with support from MSQ offices in key markets across Europe, Asia, and the US. This new assignment complements the existing work Karo does with MSQ agency, Elmwood, in the brand design space. Elmwood was the design agency on the new E45 Visual Brand Language and Masterbrand work.

MSQ’s new initiatives will encompass integrated content and creative through-the-line efforts, with the goal of building brand equity, achieving creative excellence, enhancing customer experiences, and taking business growth to the next level.

Karo’s ever-growing portfolio of brands is available in over 90 countries, serving consumers and Experts with everyday solutions for Skin Health, Foot Health, Intimate Health and Digestive Health, plus Vitamin & Mineral Supplements to sustain health and vitality. Karo’s enviable brand line-up includes E45, Lamisil, Multi-Gyn, Remescar and Nutravita – iconic market leaders, and multi-channel challenger brands.

Anna Hale, CMO at Karo, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are delighted to be extending our relationship with MSQ, working across our portfolio of global brands and helping us deliver best-in-class strategy, creative, and execution – all in equal measure, to accelerate our business growth and take it to the next level.”

Steve Binding, head of design and creative at Karo, added, “I was impressed by the collaborative and creative approach that MSQ delivered throughout the pitch and look forward to working with them to further help us elevate our creative quality and excellence.”

James Middlehurst, managing director at The Gate (MSQ), shared his excitement, “We are so excited to be working with Karo across the breadth of their brands. The multichannel nature of the work plays to the strengths of MSQ, requiring joined-up thinking and an appreciation of how we can flex our creativity across different markets. The opportunity in the consumer health category is huge and we are looking forward to kicking off some brilliant projects this year.”

Florian Voigt, principal consultant at Flock Associates, concluded, “It was a pleasure to work with the Karo team and to help create what we are certain will be a strong and long-lasting relationship with the MSQ team. We look forward to seeing the great work this new partnership will create.”