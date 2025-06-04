KFC Unveils the Finger Lickin’ Fork to Tackle the Mess of Rice Bowls

KFC’s Rice Bowls are so saucy, delicious and messy that fans on social media don’t think they are conducive to eating with your fingers.

Addressing this feedback, KFC has unveiled a unique product innovation, the Finger Lickin’ Fork. A bespoke silver hand-shaped utensil, handcrafted by jeweller Sam Ozanne.

KFC is sending these exclusive forks to fans on social media, providing them with a practical and premium utensil to keep for all the KFC Rice Bowls they’ll enjoy in the future.

Meg Stigant at KFC said, "The all-new Rice Bowl is a delicious lunchtime product, but it’s obviously more difficult to eat with your fingers. The Finger Lickin’ Fork solves that for our biggest fans.”

Emma Bottomley, business lead at Mother, added, “Finger Lickin’ Good has been omnipresent at KFC since 1952, and we’ve continuously played with this iconic line to produce memorable work. Our hand-shaped silver fork is designed so KFC fans can enjoy the Rice Bowl in iconic style.”

