Austin Indie Preacher Appoints Gaia Rossetti as Amsterdam MD

​Preacher has named Gaia Rossetti as managing director of its Amsterdam office, marking the first major leadership hire for the Austin shop’s European outpost since opening its doors late last year.



Her arrival from 72andSunny marks the next chapter for Preacher’s Amsterdam operation, which launched in 2024 as a creative “Mission” that is “rooted in community and culture,” according to the agency’s founding partners. The hire also reflects Preacher’s growing ambition to share its soulful brand of creativity to a wider international audience.



Gaia will partner closely with Preacher co-founder and chief strategy officer Seth Gaffney, who relocated to Amsterdam last year to launch the office. Together, they’ll focus on growing the local team, expanding the agency’s European footprint, and collaborating with the Austin headquarters to develop cross-continental creative work.



“What drew me to Preacher was how closely its spirit aligned with its values,” says Gaia. “Seth and the team have built something incredibly special, rooted in soul, craft, and truth - and it felt less like joining a new agency and more like continuing a journey with people who see the world in a similar way. The chance to grow that spirit in Amsterdam, not as a replica, but as an evolution, felt like the right next chapter.”

Seth and Gaia



Gaia brings a decade of experience from 72andSunny Amsterdam, where she rose to become head of brand management. During her time there, she helped lead global campaigns for brands including Axe, Audi, Uber, e.l.f. Beauty, Klarna, and Barilla, and was instrumental in launching Audi’s ‘Let It Go’ Super Bowl campaign for the e-tron.



“72andSunny taught me the power of diversity,” says Gaia. “Not just of nationality, but of perspective. Some of the best work came from bringing together voices that didn’t traditionally belong at the same table. I learned that people are the place - everything good flows from there. Strong relationships, mutual trust, and creative collaboration are the real foundation of standout work.” She also came to deeply believe that creativity must sit at the centre – not process or politics. “And, agility matters,” she adds. “In a fast-moving industry, the ability to adapt, evolve, and keep pushing creatively is crucial for sustained impact.”



Gaia sees Preacher Amsterdam not as a replica of its Austin HQ, but a rhythm of its own – and an opportunity to put those beliefs into practice. “The rhythm here is a beautiful mix of intentionality and openness,” she says. “It’s about bringing together unexpected people – a designer and a cookie maker, an artist and a brand team, a sign painter and a strategist - and watching something more human, more original, and more relevant emerge. That’s what we’re building: work that reflects the world, not just the category.”



Amsterdam’s spirit, says Gaia – “diverse, progressive, pragmatic, always evolving” – feeds into that rhythm. “It feels grounded but free. Collaborative, yet unpredictable. The work doesn’t come from a template; it grows from the people in the room.”



With that in mind, Gaia sees her mission with Preacher as both connecting with and contributing to Amsterdam’s creative community. A few weeks ago they brought together creative minds from across industries with no agenda, just a desire for connection. It was a glimpse of what Preacher Amsterdam already is and can become, says Gaia. “A place where generous and ambitious people come together to create work that moves people.”











That spirit came to life at the launch of ‘The Good Word’, a zine spotlighting 19 local talents. They teamed up with Oedipus Brewing on a gallery, various art walls, a custom brewed beer (The Good Witbier), and the unveiling of a mural with local artist Frederique Matti. “It was a night that truly reflected our mission here,” says Gaia.



Another example is SPECULAARS, a collaboration with Dutch artist Mr. Boonstra on the Dutch Cowboy Boot Cookie, a playful blend of Texan and Dutch culture. “From the custom packaging to the boot scootin' party, it wasn’t just about the cookie, it was about connection, celebration, and creativity with soul.” Beyond that, they’ve been hosting creative meet-ups, collaborating with local talent, and immersing themselves in the city’s art and design community.











“We’re here not just to do business but to contribute, engage, and become a true part of Amsterdam’s creative fabric,” adds Gaia, speaking about a city home to international agencies including her former employer 72andSunny, as well as Wieden+Kennedy, 180, and GUT. “Amsterdam is a cultural crossroads - a place where ideas from all over the world intersect.”



What makes the city special, she adds, is that it fosters true collaboration across disciplines and cultures. “It’s not about one dominant voice, but a collective chorus of perspectives. On the global stage, Amsterdam is a bridge between art and commerce, local nuance and global resonance. It brings a distinctive, open-hearted creativity that’s desperately needed as marketing becomes more templated and transactional.”



She and Seth have also begun conversations with clients who they believe align with their creative philosophy and ambition to make meaningful work, such as Netflix with which there’s a “strong creative chemistry” and a shared drive to push boundaries.



“By the end of the year, I hope our work tells a story - one rooted in the values of conviction, community, and craft,” says Gaia. “I want people to feel something when they see what we put into the world. Campaigns that are human, not homogenous. Work that makes people look twice, laugh, reflect, or even tear up a little. Maybe.”



Beyond the work, she stresses again her desire for Amsterdam’s creative community to feel Preacher’s presence.



“As collaborators, contributors, and partners. We want to energise and inspire people to make, to get their hands dirty and build something real. We hope to be a bridge between local and international creativity, fostering collaborations that feel both rooted and far-reaching.”



​

