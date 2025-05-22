Jung von Matt Integrates AI Model into Frontify Platform

Cloud-based brand management platform, Frontify, and the Jung von Matt (JvM) agency group have launched the new generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) extension, JvM STABLES, with the integrated app SCENAR.IO.

The integration of the JvM STABLES AI Suite into Frontify is the result of the platform’s ten-year partnership withJvM. With more than 12,000 active brands, Frontify is one of the world's leading digital asset management (DAM) solutions.

The system supports teams in creating, managing, and delivering brand-compliant content at scale. The joint solution enables brand and creative teams to generate on-brand imagery within Frontify.

SCENAR.IO is integrated into JvM STABLES and uses gen AI to integrate products into scenes. A specially developed layer ensures that the model remains independent from the AI creation. If the desired image cannot be generated through prompting alone, brand-specific styles can also be trained. This creates individual, brand-appropriate assets the company can use flexibly.

JvM STABLES is used directly within the familiar Frontify platform, benefitting the creative workflow. Content can be generated directly where it's needed and then stored in the DAM system.

The model is hosted in Germany, based on open-source technology, and is not connected to external networks such as Midjourney. This allows AI to be easily integrated into existing marketing processes in a GDPR-compliant manner.

JvM writes that through the one-platform solution for creative work, “licenses, buyouts, or external tools are no longer required.” This solution is aimed at a broad spectrum of marketing departments – from brand to content to social media.

An initial standard version of JvM STABLES is now available in Frontify, while the model can be customised upon request.

Chief innovation officer at Jung von Matt, Max Lederer, said that brands need content without diluting their identity: "With JvM STABLES in Frontify, we're giving teams a tool that combines speed and quality and uses AI specifically to strengthen the brand.”

Founder and CEO of Frontify, Roger Dudler, thinks that “this is just the beginning.” He said, “SCENAR.IO is the marriage of generative AI with a brand's creative process. It gives our clients the ability to tell brand stories faster – without compromising on brand fit or quality. Seeing Jung von Matt bring this to life on our platform with one of the first partner apps is a powerful signal of what's possible – and what lies ahead."

