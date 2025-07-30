New Managers at JvM CREATORS Munich After Closure in Hamburg

Verena Schmelzle and Max Lederer have become the new managing directors (MDs) of the AI-first agency Jung von Matt (JvM) CREATORS following the announcement of the headquarters' closure in Hamburg.

In a public statement, JvM said that the closure of the Hamburg branch would take place on October 31st 2025, due to the departure of MDs Robert Andersen and Christoph Weiss. While the clients are being passed on to the Munich division, the Hamburg office closure still impacts 30 employees.

The Munich division remains and will now be led by Verena, and the chief innovation officer of the JvM group, Max, who will join her as a managing director.

Together, they will develop the marketing technology offerings of the JvM group.

Verena brings extensive experience in marketing technology and has advised clients, including BMW, since joining JvM in 2013, and was the client service director at the agency before she was appointed as the new manager.

Due to his experience as CIO, Max will focus on developing new technologies, platform approaches, and partner structures, and incorporating them into the service offerings of the entire group.

New Managing Director Max Lederer





The AI-first agency JvM CREATORS in Munich advises companies on automating and internationalising their global marketing communications. Important clients include BMW and Mini.

The agency stated that the focus areas will include strategy and process consulting in customer relationship management (CRM), content automation, personalisation, as well as content management and internationalisation. The agency aims to optimise and automate the entire process chain – from content planning through CRM creation and adaptation to cross-channel publication.

Verena Schmelzle said: “The environment for marketing decision-makers is becoming increasingly complex due to growing media diversity and global requirements. Our task is not only to reduce this complexity using suitable technologies but also to optimise existing tools and workflows with customised processes. Our independence from software vendors allows us to develop the best solution for our clients, ensuring the highest quality in marketing communication.”

Max Lederer added: “Marketing technology is a central component of our offerings. It helps our clients build more efficient structures and significantly improve collaboration within marketing teams – a key factor for success. I am therefore especially pleased that Verena is part of our team. She has the necessary expertise to competently advise large corporations, medium-sized businesses, and scale-ups alike.”

