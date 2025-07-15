senckađ
JvM and EnBW Bring Energy to Germany With New Campaign

15/07/2025
German indie agency Jung von Matt creates ‘Our Energy Moves Things’, another green campaign for EnBW

Jung von Matt (JvM) launches a new nationwide campaign for German energy company Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW), this time with the slogan ‘Our Energy Moves Things’, as part of its ongoing collaboration with the energy provider.

In the spot, director Hauke Hilberg showcases the various energy sources the company utilises, which include solar panels for private homes, electric mobility, and the North Sea’s offshore wind farm.

Christian Kleiber, head of corporate brand and campaign at EnBW, said: “To convey to the people in Germany what the EnBW brand stands for and to further enhance brand awareness, we are showcasing what over 30,000 EnBW employees do every day. For this purpose, we present our wide portfolio and various business areas in the campaign.

"We want to inspire people across Germany with intelligent solutions and as innovative enablers of their personal energy transition. In doing so, we are offering advice on all questions concerning the challenges of the energy future."

Jung von Matt has supported the energy company with its brand development for ten years.

Andreas Ernst, managing director at JvM: “We want to showcase not only the services and business areas of EnBW, but as an agency, we also want to clarify the underlying attitude of the company in the creation: the attitude of a true-doer brand and the workforce that gets things done and whose energy impacts the country.”

The new campaign goes on air on July 14th, 2025. It will be visible on TV and streaming services, as well as various digital and social channels, with media planning carried out by Pilot and SYZYGY Performance Marketing GmbH.

