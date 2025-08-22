July 2025 Creative Spotlight: Starbucks

​Starbucks and Anomaly have served up our ad of the month for July with 'Hello Again'. Set to the electrifying 'Thunderstruck' by AC/DC, this radio spot doesn’t miss a beat. From the opening note, it pulses with a rhythmic intensity that mirrors the jolt of a fresh espresso shot. The music isn’t just background – it’s propulsion. It feels like coffee.

This is best-practice radio creative at work: single-minded, sensory, and perfectly crafted for the medium. The script stays focused on the product benefit and delivers it with pace and positivity. No waffle, no waste.

And the voiceover? Warm, conversational, and brimming with the kind of friendly urgency that invites, not interrupts.

What makes this execution really sing though is how it integrates brand and benefit through sound. Music, message and mood are perfectly aligned.

With commercial radio listening at record highs – especially at key coffee-craving moments like the morning commute – this spot lands where and when it matters most.

