senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

July 2025 Creative Spotlight: Starbucks

22/08/2025
12
Share
Anomaly’s radio spot for Starbucks proves coffee and AC/DC are the ultimate morning pick-me-up

Starbucks and Anomaly have served up our ad of the month for July with 'Hello Again'. Set to the electrifying 'Thunderstruck' by AC/DC, this radio spot doesn’t miss a beat. From the opening note, it pulses with a rhythmic intensity that mirrors the jolt of a fresh espresso shot. The music isn’t just background – it’s propulsion. It feels like coffee.

This is best-practice radio creative at work: single-minded, sensory, and perfectly crafted for the medium. The script stays focused on the product benefit and delivers it with pace and positivity. No waffle, no waste.

And the voiceover? Warm, conversational, and brimming with the kind of friendly urgency that invites, not interrupts.

What makes this execution really sing though is how it integrates brand and benefit through sound. Music, message and mood are perfectly aligned.

With commercial radio listening at record highs – especially at key coffee-craving moments like the morning commute – this spot lands where and when it matters most.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Radiocentre
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Radiocentre
Hello Again
Starbucks
22/08/2025
Washing Machine
OVO Energy
20/08/2025
Football
Radiocentre
22/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1