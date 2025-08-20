Diane Morgan Among First Speakers Announced for Tuning In 2025

​Radiocentre has revealed the first speakers for Tuning In 2025, taking place on Tuesday 23rd September at Kings Place in London. This year’s theme will echo Radiocentre’s new ‘Advertising Amplified’ campaign, showcasing the enduring power and impact of radio and audio.

Among the highlights will be actress, comedian and writer Diane Morgan, the unmistakable voice behind the campaign. She’s best known for playing professional dim-wit ‘Philomena Cunk’, a role Diane has played in various incarnations over the last decade.

Diane also plays the regular role of Liz in critically acclaimed and BAFTA winning comedy series ‘Motherland’. She created, wrote, directed and starred in original comedy series ‘Mandy’ as well, with series four airing this summer.

Diane will sit down with Magic Radio’s Tom Price to discuss her renowned career in comedy and broadcasting, dive into best practice creativity, and explore the important role of voice in acting and advertising.

Jane Christian, EVP of analytics for Choreograph UK, which brings together WPP’s Analytics teams across GroupM, will unveil brand new Radiocentre ROI research. Jane has worked with Radiocentre on the project and will take a comprehensive look into the findings, exploring how brands can use multi-platform audio to boost overall campaign ROI.

Magic Radio presenters Gaby Roslin and Nicki Chapman will join Bauer Media’s content director Paul Sylvester for a conversation on how the station is ushering in a new era that’s all about the ‘Glow Time’. The session will explore who the Magic listener is, what exactly they want, and how Bauer is delivering on its new strategy.

Radioplayer Worldwide’s CEO Yann Legarson will share the latest on how the technology company is future-proofing radio with a particular focus on in-car innovation. He’ll also reveal details of global collaborations aimed at ensuring radio remains the number one medium in cars everywhere.

Also looking to the future, Bauer Media Advertising’s managing director Simon Kilby will explore key trends in the audio advertising industry leading up to 2030, from new targeting opportunities offered by solutions like Bauer’s AudioXi, to the future for synthetic voices and on-air content in the age of AI.

The event will be opened by Radiocentre’s CEO Matt Payton who will give a market overview and set the stage for a morning of insightful discussions.

Client director at Radiocentre, Lucy Barrett said, “We’re so pleased to welcome these speakers to the Tuning In agenda. They bring a dynamic mix of industry insight, forward-looking analysis, and entertainment. We still have more big names to announce in the coming weeks so make sure you secure your place now. You can join us in-person or online”.

Tuning In is Radiocentre’s flagship event with a focus on the latest developments and innovations in audio advertising. It’s free to attend for UK advertisers, agencies and Radiocentre members stations. Find out more and sign up here.

Speakers confirmed so far: