June 2025 Creative Spotlight: OVO Energy

20/08/2025
Radiocentre spotlights the ad starring a apologetic and self aware washing machine

Ever wondered what your washing machine might say if it could talk? OVO Energy’s latest radio spot answers that question with a burst of personality, humour, and charm - all while tackling the serious subject of energy usage and its impact on our finances.

In this playful and inventive 30-second ad, we meet a washing machine who’s both apologetic and self-aware. “Hey, it’s me, your washing machine,” it begins, instantly disarming the listener with a casual, conversational tone. The appliance fesses up to a noisy night of 'drum and bass,' cheekily likening its spin cycle to an impromptu rave.

It’s got excuses at the ready for its relentless activity (who doesn’t want their bedding to smell like clouds?), but of course an insatiable hunger for power comes with a price. That’s where OVO comes in, which now offers the choice of two hours of free electricity a week.

The ad leans heavily into right-brain features, with its use of character, humour, storytelling, and a clear sense of place. Our Listen Up! study with System1 highlights how these elements boost emotional engagement, making the message not just heard, but felt and remembered.

Snappy pacing and well-crafted sound design keep the spot dynamic, while the anthropomorphic approach gives a memorable twist to what could have been a dry utility message.

