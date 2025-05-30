Josy Paul’s Search for Systemic Change and Awakening

Launched in 2018 in partnership with the United Nations, the Sustainable Development Goals Lions was brought in to celebrate creative problem solving, solutions or other initiatives that harness creativity and seek to have a positive impact on the world.



The work awarded in this category demonstrates advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development across five aspects: people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnerships.



This year’s jury president is BBDO India’s chairman and CCO, Josy Paul, who is widely considered one of the most influential leaders in Indian advertising. With a string of Cannes Lions to his name, including the inaugural Glass Lion Grand Prix in 2015 for P&G Whisper’s ‘Touch The Pickle’, and multiple Golds over the years for P&G Ariel’s ‘Share The Load’, Josy’s experience is invaluable as a juror.



In this interview with LBB’s Sunna Coleman, Josy makes a case for moving “from storytelling to story-doing”, discusses what more the industry could be doing in the sustainability space, and outlines the difference between good and great work.









LBB> When it comes to judging, what do you personally look for when evaluating work, and how do you apply this to work that spans creativity, social impact, and measurable outcomes?

Josy> Good work informs. Great work transforms. Good work answers a brief. Great work questions the world. Does the work stir something deeper in us? Does it wake us up? Make us move? Make us care? I look for goosebumps. I look for tears. I look for something that reminds me why I got into this industry in the first place. We’re not just measuring metrics. We’re feeling impact.





LBB> What do you feel will make an entry in this category stand out to you beyond just good intentions?

Josy> Good intentions are the spark. But what we are looking for is the fire. The stand-out ideas are the ones that didn’t just raise awareness, they changed behaviour, shifted policy, transformed lives. That’s when intention becomes invention. I want us to ask: is this real? Is this lasting? Is this love in action? Because that’s what this Lion is about – work that doesn’t just create impressions, but leaves an impression on the world.





LBB> What are the current big issues and debates in sustainability that you expect to see coming through in the jury room this year?

Josy> There’s a growing tension between speed and depth. In a world chasing viral moments, we’ll be asking: are we creating impact that lasts beyond the scroll? We’ll see debates around the fine line between brand-led sustainability narratives and genuine systemic change. Sustainability isn’t a campaign. It’s a commitment. That’s the deeper dialogue I expect to emerge.





LBB> What more do you feel the industry could be doing to continue to push boundaries in sustainability?

Josy> We need to stop treating sustainability like a CSR appendix and start making it the creative brief. The big brief. We must move from storytelling to story-doing. From announcements to accountability. The industry has the power to shape culture. What if we treated sustainability not as a responsibility but as a creative opportunity? A chance to imagine new systems, new behaviours, new futures.





LBB> What new formats, technologies, or platforms do you think are/will help sustainability-focused campaigns make a bigger impact?

Josy> Sometimes, the most radical technology is listening. The most impactful tech is the one that amplifies the human voice, builds trust, and democratises access. It’s not about the shiniest tools – it’s about using tools to reveal the truth, rebuild trust, and regenerate hope. We’re seeing amazing things with community-based platforms that flip the script from top-down to ground-up.





LBB> Outside of the jury room, what are you really looking forward to learning or doing at this year’s Cannes Lions?

Josy> I’m looking forward to the collisions – of minds, of cultures, of causes. I want to hear stories from unexpected places. I want to feel that spark when a new way of seeing enters the room. Because Cannes Lions isn’t just about awards, presentations and networking. It’s about awakening.





