BBDO India Names Shruthi Subramaniam Executive Creative Director - Mumbai

​BBDO India has elevated Shruthi Subramaniam to the role of executive creative director – Mumbai. With over 14 years of experience, Shruthi brings a powerful combination of creative excellence and strategic acumen to her new leadership role.



At BBDO India, Shruthi has been the creative force behind campaigns for iconic global brands such as WhatsApp Bumble, Neutrogena. Her portfolio also includes work for industry giants like Unilever and Mercedes-Benz - projects that are as impactful as they are culturally meaningful. Most recently, she was honoured with a prestigious CLIO Music Award, earning recognition alongside international names like Harry Styles and Ozzy Osbourne - a testament to her ability to create work that resonates across borders and audiences.



In her new role, Shruthi joins BBDO India’s core leadership team, where she will help shape the agency’s creative direction, lead key client partnerships, and mentor emerging talent. Her focus will be on driving innovation in both storytelling and “story-doing,” while pushing the boundaries of modern advertising.



Commenting on Shruthi’s promotion, Josy Paul said, “Shruthi’s work is famous, her craft is brilliant, and her vision for the future of advertising is inspiring. Together, we’re aiming for that sweet spot where media and ideas collide. She’s been an integral part of BBDO India’s growth story. With our vibrant, diverse talent pool, we’re confident she’ll bring even more value to our clients while moving the industry forward.”



Speaking on her new role, Shruthi shared, “The Ashram is my home - I want to decorate it with ideas, fill each room with the warmth of conversation, and have people over who never want to leave. Belonging is the start of everything. My wish is to make people belong, bloom and become.”

