Jason Flemyng Stars in Chief's Documentary Chronicling Battersea Power Station’s Epic Transformation

Independent UK prod company Chief has announced the completion of its documentary ‘The Masterplan’, starring Jason Flemyng (‘Lock’, ‘Stock & Two Smoking Barrels’, ‘Boiling Point’ and ‘A Working Man’), the official story Battersea Power Station from its inception to its present-day transformation into a vibrant cultural destination.

Once an industrial powerhouse, Battersea Power Station is an architectural marvel which stood derelict for decades, a haunting symbol of faded ambition. Through vivid storytelling and striking visuals, ‘The Masterplan’ charts the mind-boggling inception of the power station, all the way to its controversial rebirth.

Jason Flemying plays The Raconteur, a fictional ‘Battersea Lifer’ character who narrates the film visually, telling viewers the story of the power station and exploring the themes of heritage, urban renewal, and community impact.

Alongside the stunning visuals are reflections on the cultural resonance and connection with London from stars including Gordan Ramsay, DJ Fat Tony, Aubrey Powell, Frank Gehry, Vivek Singh, Sarah Bannan and Marcus Binney.

Accompanying the film is a captivating original score that highlights the wonder and majesty of Battersea Power Station by Max Perryment.

Directed by Chief’s Nate Camponi, ‘The Masterplan’ was commissioned by Battersea Power Station Development Group.

​Colin Offland and Nate Camponi served as the executive producers, with Colin Offland, Nate Camponi and Nick Crossley the producers. It was written by Alan Hamilton, who also co-wrote and edited Chief Productions previous documentary, ‘Pot of Gold’, a sustainability-focused documentary that centres around the locally-driven efforts of beekeepers in the mountains of Kashmir, Pakistan.

Nate Camponi, director and executive producer of ‘The Masterplan’, Chief Productions said, “Making ‘The Masterplan’ became one of the most surprising and rewarding experiences of my career as a director. I thought I knew the Battersea Power Station story, but what we uncovered was an amazing journey of legacy, reinvention, resilience and the battle to preserve character. Working with Jason Flemyng was fantastic as I was keen to add a unique element to what would have been a straight documentary. He brought such weight, drama, warmth, wit and authenticity to his character, I can’t imagine the film without him. In a world where so much accelerated development feels increasingly faceless, restoring buildings like Battersea Power Station is about protecting the soul, identity, and history of cities for future generations and hopefully the film will be a reminder of the importance of that.”