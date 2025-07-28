Merlin Entertainments Becomes First Sponsor of All Sky Cinema Channels

​Sky Media has announced a landmark collaboration with Merlin Entertainments, which will see the global attractions brand become the first-ever sponsor to take over all Sky Cinema channels, including Sky Cinema Premiere, in a major new media partnership.

Planned and bought by Wavemaker UK, the 12-month campaign was inspired by Merlin's ability to bring people together to create unforgettable moments and memorable experiences. The partnership spans Sky Cinema’s complete ecosystem – including linear, VOD, streaming, social, SFVOD, and Sky Showcase films. Merlin will sponsor all Sky Cinema channels, from genre-specific destinations like Sky Cinema Family and Sky Cinema Animation and also includes beloved Sky Media partner channels Movies24 and Movies24+.

With creative developed by TBWA, the campaign will feature bespoke idents aligned to different Sky Cinema genres, showcasing the breadth of Merlin’s branded entertainment destinations in the UK, including Alton Towers Resort, London Eye, LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Thorpe Park, Madame Tussauds London and Warwick Castle. Each attraction will be paired with relevant content, building strong contextual links between the attractions and the emotional power of film.

A standout feature of the campaign is Sky’s award-winning Smart Sponsorship capability, optimised for Merlin Entertainments, enabling tailored VOD creative based on the audience watching. From action-packed thrills to family-friendly adventures, Merlin’s campaign will align to the most relevant audience across Sky’s platforms.

​Ruth Storey, VP marketing UK at Merlin said, "Sky Cinema’s film catalogue celebrates excitement, adventure, love and fear and everything in between, and we are delighted to be partnering with Sky Media to meet these powerful moments with our iconic brands. Television is an inherently trusted channel that families everywhere bond over, and this partnership will bring the magic of Merlin destinations directly into the homes of millions of Sky Cinema viewers each year. "

​Emma Batch, planning lead at Wavemaker UK said, “We’re proud to have played a key role in bringing this partnership to life and to be managing the campaign. Merlin’s incredible attractions hold a special place in people’s hearts, and leveraging the breadth of Sky Cinema’s channels allows us to tap into audiences seeking joyful escapism and bring more magical experiences to life.”

​Karin Seymour, director of client and marketing at Sky Media, said, "Movies really do bring people and families together. Sky Cinema offers premium, co-viewing moments that mirror Merlin’s ability to bring families and friends together. With Smart Sponsorship in play, we’re delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time – all year round."

With ABC1 Adults and House Persons with Children the key audiences for Sky Cinema, the campaign will place Merlin top of mind with experience-seeking viewers across the UK.

This industry-first collaboration between Merlin Entertainments, Sky Media and Wavemaker UK demonstrates the power of premium content, advanced targeting, data-led media strategies and creative excellence to drive lasting emotional connections and commercial impact.

This new partnership complements the existing collaboration between Merlin and Sky, which since 2024 has seen Sky VIP members being able to access exclusively priced tickets to attractions across the UK. Alongside VIP experiences, these Reward offers – which have resulted in over 200,000 visits by Sky VIP members to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort – have been promoted by Sky through TV advertising, digital advertising, CRM, Social, MySky App and User Interface takeovers.

