Jack Morton Bolsters Creative Team with Key Additions

​Jack Morton, the leading global brand experience agency, has announced that Kevin Gosselin and Marcus Jones are joining the creative department. Kevin will serve as SVP, group executive creative director, reporting into global CCO Patrick Bennett. Marcus will serve as senior creative director and work for Stephanie Caruso, VP, group creative director.

This news follows the recent promotion of John Howard to president, US, alongside Mary Trybus and Rob Parker, who have been elevated to senior vice presidents, ECDs, and the hiring of Jeff Erin, the new ECD for Jack Health.

"I’m super excited for Kevin and Marcus to join our team,” said Patrick Bennett, global chief creative officer, Jack Morton. “Kevin isn’t just a great creative, which we could have found anywhere, he’s a great person, period! He’s always focused on how the work can be effective and still make the world a better place every time. And Marcus is just the type of creative with an unconventional career path that adds innovation, nuance, and perspective to the work. That he’s deeply connected to driving internal and external culture is also a huge plus. Together, these two additions set up to push our creative ambition even further—building work that manifests culture at scale for our clients that’s transformational for their business.”

Kevin Gosselin brings more than 15 years of experience leading creative teams and managing award-winning experiential projects for globally recognised brands including Amex, Verizon, Patron, OneTouch, Bentley, Coca-Cola, Porsche, and Ford. His career began at JWT, crafting television commercials for Ford, and evolved through a deep dive into experiential commerce for brands like Coors, P&G, and Starbucks.

Kevin has consistently pursued what’s next, culminating in his role as executive creative director at Save the Children U.S., where he led the development of new brand standards, training programs, and a ground-up approach to infusing creativity across all departments. There, Kevin also served as global creative director, documenting compelling true stories of children around the world to inspire the next generation of humanitarians. Kevin holds a Master’s Degree from Albertus Magnus College and a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University. Outside of work, he’s a published author of two automotive-themed novels, a contributor to numerous automobile magazines, and a proud parent who enjoys watching his children perform on stage or play sports. If Kevin’s not answering your call, he’s likely outside trying to coax his bulldog into another walk.

Marcus Jones is a creative leader with deep experience making complex technologies understandable and relevant for business and technical audiences. He specialises in shaping narratives around topics like AI, cloud infrastructure, and data analytics—distilling product value into compelling stories. Previously, as WIRED’s global director of branded video creative, he led branded initiatives for tech leaders including AWS, Microsoft, and Meta, along with consulting firms such as Accenture, PwC, and EY. He also built internal AI tools to streamline creative workflows and mentored teams on AI integration and literacy.

Marcus began his career as a DGA director leading campaigns for fashion and beauty brands including Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, and Michael Kors, partnering with agencies like Beauty at Gotham, Spring, and Ogilvy. He also taught applied cinematography at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, designing coursework that emphasised the cinematographer’s role as a storyteller. Marcus holds a B.F.A. from the same university. As a competitive sailor for the last five years, he has crewed on a J/109, asymmetrical spin, racing PHRF and one-design.

