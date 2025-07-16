How AI Is Transforming 3D Design with Wyatt Gillespie

Wyatt Gillespie is a 3D designer at Jack Morton Worldwide who brings brand stories to life through spatial design, visual storytelling, and immersive environments.

Raised in rural Pennsylvania, Wyatt developed a hands-on, problem-solving mindset early on building forts in the woods, fixing what was broken, and creating from scratch. That same childhood creative drive now fuels his approach to experiential design: purposeful, detail-oriented, and grounded in real-world impact.

He has contributed to high-profile projects for NFL Films (‘The Jason Kelce Show’), Fox Sports, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, and many more, translating complex concepts into environments that resonate with audiences. Whether for live events, broadcast, or branded content, Wyatt thrives at the intersection of creativity and execution.





LBB> Tell us about your current role and design specialism(s).

Wyatt> Right now, I’m a 3D designer focusing on creating immersive, visually compelling experiences for brands. My work spans experiential, environmental, and broadcast design, whether it’s a live activation, a branded space, or a set for camera.

I love blending design, technology, and storytelling to bring concepts to life in a way that connects with people and leaves a lasting impact. It's all about crafting environments that do more than just look good.

They need to make people feel something and function seamlessly, whether you're walking through them or watching them on screen.





LBB> What drew you to design in the first place and how has your design career evolved?

Wyatt> I was addicted to Minecraft as a kid.

I spent hours creating custom maps and building worlds for some of the biggest servers out there when I was just 13 or 14. At the time, Minecraft wasn’t really something you could turn into a career, so I started diving into product design and invention. That led me to Syracuse University, where I studied industrial and interaction design.

After graduating, I stumbled into experiential design at Jack Morton, and honestly, it feels like I’ve come full circle. Now, I get to build immersive worlds just like in Minecraft, but for real-world events, branded environments, and even for broadcast.

It’s like an adult version of the game, just with real-world constraints and bigger teams.





LBB> What aspects of design do you get really nerdy about personally?

Wyatt> I’m obsessed with how people interact with space – how they flow through it, how they perceive and engage with information, whether they’re in person or viewing it through a camera.

The way one person can experience the same space so differently than another is fascinating to me. It’s all about understanding those different perspectives and crafting spaces that engage and connect on a personal level, no matter the medium.





LBB> There are so many new design tools out there. What tools do you like to use and why?

Wyatt> Cinema 4D is my go-to for 3D design; it lets me model and visualise everything in detail before we start building anything. It’s crucial for making sure everything works across formats, whether it’s a physical build or a studio set for filming.

Midjourney has been amazing for quick concept visualisation too. Throwing in a prompt and seeing a generated image come to life is a great way to brainstorm and fine-tune ideas.





LBB> Design thinking – thoughts?

Wyatt> Design thinking is key, especially in my line of work. It’s not just about making something look pretty. It’s about making it work, feel right, and connect with people emotionally. That’s true whether you're designing a brand experience, a retail environment, or a set for a talk show.

It’s all about creating intentional, user-focused solutions that resonate and perform.





LBB> What are the most persistent misconceptions about your particular design specialism that you see across the advertising and marketing landscape?

Wyatt> A common misconception is that 3D design is purely about visuals or decoration. In reality, it’s about storytelling, flow, and creating moments that shape behaviour and emotion.

People often underestimate the strategy and psychology behind environmental and broadcast design. It’s not just a backdrop. It is a tool to guide attention, deliver a message, and build a deeper connection between the audience and the brand.





LBB> Accessible design is an increasingly prominent topic – what are the most challenging facets of accessible design? And what does best practice in accessible design in your particular design specialism look like?

Wyatt> The hardest part is integrating accessibility from the start, especially when timelines are tight or the space is non-traditional.

Best practices mean thinking about step-free layouts, sightlines for camera and in-person viewers, clear signage, sensory-friendly environments, and designing with empathy, not assumptions.

It’s critical across experiential, environmental, and broadcast work alike.





LBB> What design controversies or challenges do you find trickiest to navigate or do you find yourself thinking about most frequently?

Wyatt> One challenge I’m always thinking about is balancing creativity with practicality, especially when it comes to budgets, accessibility, and build feasibility. Whether it’s a stage, a pop-up experience, or a permanent installation, it’s tough trying to push a concept as far as it can go without losing functionality or impact. Sustainability is always top of mind too. How do we create meaningful, memorable work without unnecessary waste?





LBB> What do you think about the ethics of design?

Wyatt> For me, design ethics is about being intentional and inclusive, considering who your design includes, who it might exclude, and what messages it reinforces. That applies whether you're designing a show set that reaches millions or a small-branded space for a specific community. It’s about accessibility, sustainability, and making sure every choice adds value without harm.





LBB> What are some of your favourite examples of creative design solutions that inspire you?

Wyatt> One of my favourite examples is Jack Morton’s work on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’.

They preserved the iconic elements of the Ed Sullivan Theater, like its columns and stained-glass windows, while incorporating modern tech like LED screens. That fusion of the old and new made the space feel alive and dynamic, and it really enhanced the show’s storytelling. It’s a great example of environmental and broadcast design working in perfect harmony.





LBB> Which design projects throughout your career have been the most satisfying to work on and why?

Wyatt> Designing the set for ‘The Jason Kelce Show’ was a highlight for me. It was a challenge to capture the energy of a late-night show while still honouring Jason’s personality, laid-back, bold, and unmistakably Philly. It was so satisfying seeing it come together, feeling authentic and personal, yet still fitting into the broadcast format. It was one of those rare moments when a project just clicks.





LBB> What’s going on at the moment in design that’s getting you particularly excited?

Wyatt> Right now, I’m really excited about how AI is transforming 3D design. With generative tools, AI can create intricate, optimised shapes that would be time-consuming to design manually. It opens up a whole new world of possibilities for immersive environments, modular broadcast sets, and smart architecture.

AI-integrated workflows mean more time for impactful design and less time stuck in the weeds.





LBB> Who are your design heroes and why?

Wyatt> Es Devlin is a huge inspiration for me. Her ability to craft immersive, emotionally resonant environments is incredible. She merges art, theatre, and architecture in a way that transforms spaces into storytelling experiences, whether live or on screen. The way she uses light, movement, and space to evoke emotion is a game-changer in both experiential and broadcast design, and it’s something I aim to bring into my own work.





LBB> Thinking of people at the beginning of their career, what advice would you give them for navigating this constantly changing field?

Wyatt> My biggest piece of advice would be to fail fast and learn from it. This field moves quickly, so embrace change and stay curious. Build a solid foundation, but don’t be afraid to experiment with new tools and techniques, from AI tools to virtual production pipelines. Collaborating with others and networking will also help you grow faster. And never stop learning, whether it's a new software, a new trend, or a new approach. Staying adaptable and open to growth is key.

