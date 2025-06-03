Stickers, Speed, and Sellouts: The Business of Modern Motorsports

Last weekend kicked off a stretch of high-octane racing that’s set to dominate headlines. It started with the sold out 2025 Indianapolis 500, followed closely by a Memorial Day tradition NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. Then, motorsport’s global elite took the stage at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, also on May 25. And just days later, the streets of Detroit roared to life with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from May 30 to June 1, blending INDYCAR and IMSA action in one of the sport’s most unique urban settings.

While this is all happening, sponsors have already geared up to take advantage of their investments, some more valuable than a Super Bowl spot, tapping racing’s unparalleled tech story to reach sell-out crowds.

While Kyle Larson’s ambitious attempt at “the double”—racing both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day—ended in disappointment with crashes in both events, the boldness of the effort generated media attention and reminded fans of the rare crossover appeal that only a few drivers dare to pursue. His participation alone reignited interest in the physical and mental demands of such a feat, and underscored the growing appetite for cross-series storylines in motorsports.

Meanwhile, Indy 500 winner Alex Palou continues to dominate the IndyCar circuit, and although he has publicly downplayed speculation about a potential move to Formula 1 in 2026, his consistent performance and rising profile make the possibility increasingly compelling. If his winning streak continues, the buzz around a cross-series leap will only intensify—becoming one of the most talked-about narratives of the 2025 season. Together, these developments highlight a broader trend: the blending of motorsport disciplines is not only thrilling for fans but also a powerful way to expand the sport’s reach and relevance across global audiences.

Looking back at the weekend, I have a couple of ideas that are only going to get stronger as we look to the rest of the season and continue our plans in 2026.

Stickers as Valuable as a Super Bowl Ad

For fans, car stickers may go unnoticed—but in the B2B world, they’re are the hardest working OOH. Each logo represents millions in sponsorships and strategic partnerships, turning race cars into high-speed billboards seen by millions across live events, TV, and social media. For brands, it’s not just about visibility—it’s about aligning with speed, precision, and innovation. In motorsports, a well-placed decal can rival the impact of a Super Bowl ad, offering not just exposure but deeper engagement and relationship-building that drives enterprise sales.

Man v. Machine

Motorsports has long balanced a dual narrative—tech and talent racing side by side for the spotlight. That tension fuels fan intrigue. What’s new is the recognition that success in one series can lift the entire sport. Kyle Larson’s attempt to race both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in a single day exemplifies this shift: a bold crossover moment that highlights the sport’s evolving strategy to build star power and grow its fanbase across disciplines.

2025 Indianapolis 500 Sells Out – First Time Since 2016

For the first time since the 100th anniversary race in 2016, the 2025 Indianapolis 500 sold out with 350,000 fans—signaling a major resurgence for INDYCAR. The momentum is driven by stronger media partnerships like the new FOX Sports deal and an enhanced fan experience. The sellout also lifted the local TV blackout, expanding access for hometown viewers. Much of the growth is fueled by gen z fans, whose initial interest in F1 is now extending to more accessible U.S. series like INDYCAR.

