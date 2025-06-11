Introducing AI-Powered Auto-Collages and Shopping Trend Forecasting Ahead of Cannes Lions 2025

At a time when advertisers are under more pressure than ever to stay relevant amid rapid culture changes, imagine being able to get far ahead of the next big trend—and seamlessly take your brand from inspiration to action, from top of mind to bottom of the funnel.

In advance of the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Pinterest has unveiled powerful new AI-driven ad solutions and shopping trend forecasting that make it easier for advertisers to do just that.

Pinterest Ad Labs tests AI-powered auto-collages

As part of Pinterest Ad Labs, Pinterest are piloting auto-collages—a new AI feature that allows advertisers to turn their existing Pinterest product catalog into thousands of new shoppable collages in minutes.

​Collages are already one of the most popular and engaging content types among gen z Pinterest users. With over tens of millions of collages built by users on Pinterest combined with the power of AI, Pinterest is using these unique curation insights to automatically generate collages that users find engaging. In fact, in early tests, users saved auto-collages at twice the rate of regular product Pins.

Auto-collages will enable advertisers to reach their customers more easily by providing a multitude of creative options for their campaigns on Pinterest—all while saving them time and creative resources.

So, how does it work? Auto-collages intuitively curates, cuts out and groups together product images into new shoppable visual content based on:

Outfit ideas: finds items of clothing that make up a stylish look based on existing outfits and builds a new outfit collage.

User engagement: creates new collages that emulate existing collages with strong user engagement.

Similar products: selects similar products and groups them together in a grid style collage.

User saves: creates new personalised collages featuring products similar to what users have saved on their boards.

Macy’s is one of the retailers currently working with Pinterest to test and provide feedback on auto-collages. In the coming months, Pinterest plan to gradually expand access to more advertisers.

“Auto-collage was born out of the Pinterest Ads Labs program that launched last year, where we innovate new generative AI products that help brands stay ahead of the curve,” said Julie Towns, Pinterest vice president for product marketing and operations. “The auto-collages tool is an exciting leap that harnesses AI to instantly transform how brands turn their product catalog into fresh creative that resonates with gen z and beyond.”

Pinterest is a go-to platform for people to start planning when they are early in their shopping journey. From searching for inspiration, to saving new ideas on boards, to shopping everything they see—Pinterest users come to the platform with intent to discover exactly what they want.

Trends on Pinterest are uniquely powerful—thir early insight into consumer trends has made Pinterest an indispensable partner to brands. Driven by over half a billion users exploring what’s important to them, trends on Pinterest last nearly twice as long as they do anywhere else.

Brands are always trying to figure out what their customers want to buy—even before their customers know themselves. That’s why Pinterest has harnessed its leading AI and visual clustering technologies to enhance the Pinterest Trends tool with deeper insights that will help advertisers better forecast what users are planning to buy next. The updated tool now leverages not only search data, but also insights into what Pinterest users are saving, curating on boards and shopping, making the trend analyses more powerful and accurate.

Here’s how the new AI-powered Trends tool will help brands:

Shopping trends: Turns curation on Pinterest into insights for advertisers. For example, a skincare brand looking to reach gen z can see what product categories they are planning to buy based on what they are saving to their boards and clicking to buy on retailers’ websites. Brands can also visualise top trending searches in the category (like “body skin care” or “hydration”) to inform their upcoming campaigns.

Trends in the Spotlight: Takes the guesswork out of trend analysis by grouping trends into high-level themes based on what Pinterest users are saving, making it easier to see the top trends to put into action. For example, a skincare brand can now look up the top 5 trending topics under “beauty” and find trend descriptions and visuals to better inform upcoming campaign creative.

Editors’ Picks: Delivers data-backed, cultural trends resonating with users that are hand-curated by Pinterest Editors. Brands can respond to cultural moments by turning these trends into standout campaigns through Editorial Sponsorship.

Recognising the value of data-driven decision making, eBay utilises the Pinterest Trends tool to gain insights for their campaigns. “Pinterest’s trends data is highly valuable for understanding what matters to shoppers on any given day. It not only offers insights into what users are actively searching for but also enables us to build systems that identify which trends are truly shoppable. We’re excited to leverage this innovation to better connect our inventory with high-intent relevant audiences,” said Subbu Chandrasekaran, marketing platforms at eBay.

​Pinterest Performance+ campaigns already outperform traditional campaigns in 80% of A/B tests. With these new tools, combined with Pinterest's continued AI advancements, Pinterest is supercharging how brands can quickly and effectively reach their customers on trend, on target, and at the right time to get the best results.

Pinterest at Cannes Lions 2025

Pinterest will showcase these AI-powered innovations and more at Cannes Lions 2025, where leaders from the company will highlight how Pinterest’s unique combination of trend foresight and creative tools helps brands turn inspiration into action. Learn more here.

