International Advertising Association Inducts Prasoon Joshi Into Hall of Fame

Above: McCann Worldgroup India CEO and CCO, Prasoon Joshi, centre, receiving his Hall of Fame award from the International Advertising Association (IAA).



Prasoon Joshi, CEO and chief creative officer of McCann Worldgroup India and chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific, has joined a globally esteemed group of individuals recognised for shaping the future of marketing and communications.

Established to celebrate pioneers who have advanced the advertising profession and inspired generations, the International Advertising Association (IAA) Hall of Fame includes among its ranks the industry’s most respected figures.

Inductees are selected by a global panel based on their lifetime achievements and their influence on the direction of marketing communications in their region and beyond. The induction acknowledges Prasoon’s extraordinary contributions as an industry leader, cultural commentator, and voice of purposeful storytelling in India and beyond.

The IAA Leadership Awards Hall of Fame honoured Prasoon Joshi for his exceptional and multifaceted contributions across advertising, film, music, and public service; for visionary campaigns that blend creativity, culture, and emotion; for shaping Indian cinema and storytelling with poetic depth; for transformative leadership as CBFC chairperson; for championing social causes; and for inspiring meaningful change in the industry.

Known for his deep sensitivity to social issues and his ability to elevate brands through human insight and emotion, Prasoon has earned acclaim for work that consistently blends creative bravery with cultural integrity. Prasoon’s career spans more than two decades across Advertising, Cinema, Music, Literature, and policy.

At McCann Worldgroup, he has led the agency to become one of the most creatively awarded in India’s history, winning international recognition at Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, The One Show and beyond, and consistently topping effectiveness rankings. He has crafted iconic campaigns for brands like Air India, Coca-Cola, Cadbury, Mastercard, Nestlé, J&J, Reckitt, Microsoft, Dabur, and more, while also driving powerful work on national issues such as polio eradication, malnutrition, and the Clean India Mission. His acclaimed film ‘HappyDent Palace’ was named one of the ‘Top 20 Campaigns of the 21st Century’ by The Gunn Report.

A former Cannes Titanium Lions Jury president and One Club board member, Prasoon is also a celebrated poet-lyricist and National Award-winning writer and has been honoured with the Padma Award for socio-cultural impact.

In response to the honour, Prasoon said, “Being inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame is a privilege and affirms what I have always believed: communication and creativity are not mere marketing tools - they are forces that shape perspectives and inspire thought. Advertising, in particular, both, mirrors, and shapes Popular culture. To be recognised alongside those who have defined the spirit of our industry is an honour and reminder of the responsibility to keep pushing the boundaries of ideas and impact . My thanks to the IAA and to the collaborators who have been part of this journey”.

Prasoon’s induction marks yet another milestone in McCann Worldgroup India’s ongoing legacy of creative excellence and leadership on the global stage.

