McCann and Britannia Bring Cookie Chaos to Life with #EatHappens Campaign

Hold onto your cookie jars and say hello to Britannia’s all-new Good Day Chunkies, a delicious new range of cookies you just can’t keep your hands off. These chunky, chocochip and coconut cookies have a habit of vanishing the moment you open the pack. Available in two irresistible variants, Divine Chocochip and Tropical Coconut, Britannia Good Day Chunkies are the ultimate proof that when the cookies are this good, #EatHappens.

Bringing this proposition to life is the brand’s latest campaign, conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup, delivering a playful and memorable message at its core: #EatHappens. The campaign features Britannia Good Day Chunkies as lively, relatable characters who walk, talk, dream, and inevitably get eaten. It’s a fun nod to the reality that no matter what they plan, their destiny is sealed the moment they leave the pack.

The campaign kicks off with bite-sized 20-second animated films showcasing Britannia Good Day Chunkies’ short-lived adventures. Whether they are trying to make Goa plans, meeting each other or plotting ‘10 things to do’, each story ends the same way. The cookie’s gone. Resting in pieces.

Speaking on the campaign, Archana Balaraman, general manager – Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “Good Day Chunkies has always been about offering an indulgent, feel-good cookie experience. With #EatHappens, we wanted to bring alive the playful, irresistible nature of the product in a way that feels fun and rooted in edgy humour. The campaign turns our Chunkies into characters you can connect with, cookies that feel alive with plans, dreams, and quirky personalities. Through these films, we’re celebrating that universal moment when you just can’t help but take another bite. It’s a light hearted reminder that when the cookies are this good, there’s really no stopping yourself from taking a bite.”

​Sambit Mohanty, creative head (North and South) McCann Worldgroup said, “Good Day Chunkies in their all-new avatar, are the crunchiest, munchiest, most delicious cookies ever. Our campaign wittily depicts their lives getting a bit roughly interrupted because they get devoured after all.”

So, it's time to open a pack of Britannia Good Day Chunkies and experience first-hand why they’re so irresistible. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, there’s no better time to discover the magic of Britannia Good Day Chunkies.