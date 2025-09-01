senckađ
news
L’Oréal Paris and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Challenge Social Media Validation Culture

01/09/2025
McCann India campaign goes beyond likes and filters to celebrate 50 years of the iconic tagline 'Because You’re Worth It' and inspire self worth across generations

McCann India, under its enduring philosophy of 'Truth Well Told', has partnered with L’Oréal Paris to launch a compelling new campaign as part of the brand’s global Lessons of Worth initiative. The campaign also marks 50 years of the iconic tagline 'Because You’re Worth It', which continues to inspire self-worth across generations and cultures.

This powerful India-focused narrative features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is the face and the voice of the campaign. She brings gravitas, empathy, and authenticity to the message. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a long-standing global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, lends her voice to a cause that deeply resonates with her: empowering women, especially the youth, to see their worth beyond the screens.

Conceived and executed by McCann India, the campaign explores the evolving meaning of self-worth in today’s hyper-digital world. It aims to reach millions of young adults navigating the complexities of self-worth in a world shaped by filters and feeds. It serves as a much-needed reminder that the only like that truly matters is the one you give yourself.

The campaign is being rolled out across digital platforms and outdoor media, engaging audiences throughout India and key global markets.

Dario Zizzi, general manager, L’Oréal Paris India, said, "Today, a large percentage of Indian women’s self-worth is negatively impacted by social media. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's powerful edition of the iconic ‘Lesson of Worth’ series addresses this issue. In her testimonial, she calls upon all Indian women to believe in their self-worth regardless of the pressures of social media and social validation. This campaign is a powerful step in our constant endeavour to partner with Indian women on their journey of self-worth.”

McCann partners with clients to build enduring brand platforms through creative storytelling rooted in insight, purpose, and cultural relevance. This campaign reinforces the agency’s commitment to delivering work that resonates with consumers and builds deeper brand connections.

Prasoon Joshi, chairman McCann Worldgroup APAC, CEO and chief creative officer, McCann India, shared, "In an era dominated by fleeting digital validation, this campaign is a vital reminder that true self-worth is not measured by likes or comments, but by the strength, courage, and authenticity within. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with her grace and voice, beautifully carries this message forward. It’s a narrative that young people need now more than ever."

