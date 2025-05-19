McCann Worldgroup India Wins Big at One Show Awards 2025

McCann Worldgroup India has been recognised at the One Show Awards 2025 with a total of seven accolades, including one Silver, one Bronze, and five Merit Awards across key categories.
The agency’s campaign 'Fit My Feet' for Buckaroo Footwear was awarded a Silver in the IP & Product Design category and a Bronze in Health & Wellness, along with four Merit Awards. Designed to support individuals born with clubfoot - a condition impacting tens of thousands of children annually in India - the campaign introduced an affordable, functional footwear solution. Since its launch in early 2024, more than 228,000 pairs have been distributed through a network of over 4,500 cobblers across the country, significantly improving mobility and accessibility for those affected.
In addition, the campaign 'Dabba Savings Account' for ESAF Small Finance Bank earned a Merit Award in the Direct Marketing category. This initiative adapted the everyday steel 'dabba' -a common kitchen container- by incorporating a discreet compartment for storing money. The modified dabba helped promote savings among rural women and played a key role in enabling over 120,000 new bank accounts to be opened in underserved communities, all without a traditional media campaign.
Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, “It’s deeply fulfilling to work on ideas grounded in empathy and everyday realities that resonate on a global stage. These campaigns are a reminder that creativity, when driven by purpose, can become a genuine force for change—whether it’s improving mobility for those with clubfoot or enabling rural women through financial empowerment. I’m grateful to the jury for this recognition, which I accept on behalf of my entire team committed to making ideas matter.”
