McCann Worldgroup India Wins Big at One Show Awards 2025

​McCann Worldgroup India has been recognised at the One Show Awards 2025 with a total of seven accolades, including one Silver, one Bronze, and five Merit Awards across key categories.



The agency’s campaign 'Fit My Feet' for Buckaroo Footwear was awarded a Silver in the IP & Product Design category and a Bronze in Health & Wellness, along with four Merit Awards. Designed to support individuals born with clubfoot - a condition impacting tens of thousands of children annually in India - the campaign introduced an affordable, functional footwear solution. Since its launch in early 2024, more than 228,000 pairs have been distributed through a network of over 4,500 cobblers across the country, significantly improving mobility and accessibility for those affected.



In addition, the campaign 'Dabba Savings Account' for ESAF Small Finance Bank earned a Merit Award in the Direct Marketing category. This initiative adapted the everyday steel 'dabba' -a common kitchen container- by incorporating a discreet compartment for storing money. The modified dabba helped promote savings among rural women and played a key role in enabling over 120,000 new bank accounts to be opened in underserved communities, all without a traditional media campaign.



​Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, “It’s deeply fulfilling to work on ideas grounded in empathy and everyday realities that resonate on a global stage. These campaigns are a reminder that creativity, when driven by purpose, can become a genuine force for change—whether it’s improving mobility for those with clubfoot or enabling rural women through financial empowerment. I’m grateful to the jury for this recognition, which I accept on behalf of my entire team committed to making ideas matter.”



