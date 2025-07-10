Instacart Teams with Institute’s Jackie van Beek and Blaise Cepis for 'Don’t Overthink It'

Popular delivery app Instacart has enlisted Institute's director Jackie van Beek and Institute Artist's photographer Blaise Cepis for their latest commercial campaign, 'Don't Overthink It.' The relatable, heart-warming, and funny campaign spans five spots that explore various scenarios, highlighting that, while many things in life require overthinking, ordering groceries online doesn’t have to be one of them.

The cinematic and richly coloured spots are grounded in reality and humanity, with nuanced, comedic, and naturalistic performances. The humour stems from the intimately relatable, everyday absurdities of being human, while the ensemble of characters explores unique individual ways they can manage to overthink any and everything. That is, until Instacart comes to the rescue.

“I have what you might call a ‘rich inner monologue,’ so I immediately recognised myself in these spots,” said Jackie. “Being privy to these characters’ inner world is such a treat. Their streams of consciousness, tangential thoughts, and constant overthinking are utterly endearing. They’re a bunch of lovable, fallible human beings. And to be entertained by characters that feel more neurotic than ourselves is both a gift and somehow deeply reassuring. All that to say, I can relate to these spots, and I suspect our audience will as well.”

In addition to the broadcast campaign, Institute also produced the corresponding print campaign. "Having Blaise shooting stills alongside Jackie directing the spots was truly a match made in comedic heaven," said Institute managing director Tori Palmatier. "Their creative flow made for an incredible overall campaign, and the Instacart client was thrilled!"

Jackie van Beek is a multi-hyphenate director, writer, and actor from Aotearoa, New Zealand, with a sly sense of humour that fuels her creative work across film, television, and commercials. Her recent work includes a highly talked-about campaign for California Pizza Kitchen featuring Busy Philipps, and other brand clients such as Gold Peak, Tourism New Zealand, Electronic Arts, and SkyGo.

Blaise Cepis is known for creating bright, absurd, subtly opulent, and surreal visuals in his work, which celebrates the exaggerated human condition and the unique traits that make people unforgettable. As a director/photographer, he has worked with an impressive roster of brand clients including Calvin Klein, Adidas, Puma, Velveeta, Chevrolet, Remy Martin, The New Yorker, NBC, Vice, and more.

Institute is an award-winning production company founded by acclaimed filmmaker and photographer Lauren Greenfield and producer Frank Evers. With offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Institute is known for its artist management of world-class visual storytellers and award-winning photographers, and for producing high-quality, multi-platform productions.

