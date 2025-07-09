senckađ
Angel Du$t Goes Full Throttle on Run For Cover Debut

09/07/2025
'The Beat' rips with hardcore swagger and a chaotic music video directed by Blaise Cepis, marking a bold new era for Angel Du$t on Run For Cover

Known for being one of the most daring bands in punk and hardcore, Angel Du$t has joined forces with one of modern independent music's most enduring labels, Run For Cover Records. The first release from this iconic team-up is out now.

'The Beat' is a new 7" single that points the way towards the next chapter in Angel Du$t's constant evolution, reuniting with producer and engineer Brian McTernan, who recorded their debut album.

'The Beat' leans into Angel Du$t's most biting and aggressive side, combining visceral hardcore with real rock and roll swagger. It’s a galloping riff factory with guest vocals from Taylor Young of Twitching Tongues, God's Hate, Deadbody, and Regional Justice Center, and it arrives alongside a fittingly unhinged music video, directed by Blaise Cepis.


Credits
