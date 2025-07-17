senckađ
Filmmaker Casper Balslev Signs with Institute

17/07/2025
Casper is co founder of New-Land and has previously worked with brands including Alpine, Renault, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Telenor, Audi and more

Acclaimed production company Institute has welcomed Danish director Casper Balslev to its roster for US commercial representation. Casper is best known for his ability to merge the everyday with the fantastical, creating vibrant and authentic stories through his often spontaneous-feeling, naturalistic approach.

A cinephile from a young age, Casper studied photojournalism at the Danish College of Journalism and started his career in documentary, fashion, and street photography before transitioning to directing. His cinematic and defining short films for the fashion brand Han Kjøbenhavn earned him a place in the Saatchi & Saatchi New Directors Showcase 2013. Since then, he has directed numerous award-winning campaigns, garnering hardware from Cannes Lions and Eurobest.

Casper’s extensive body of commercial work includes projects for brands such as Alpine, Renault, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Telenor, Audi, Vodafone, LEGO, Nescafé, Heineken, IKEA, The Royal Danish Theatre, and Carlsberg. He has collaborated with some of the top creative advertising agencies in the world, including Forsman & Bodenfors, Mother, Publicis, Wieden+Kennedy, and NORD DDB. In 2014, Casper co-founded New-Land, one of the most awarded commercial film production companies in Scandinavia, with offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm, and London.

Casper has also directed music videos for a variety of acclaimed artists, including Alt-J and Marina & The Diamonds. His short films have all been selected at various film festivals, and in 2021, his feature-length documentary, Elena’s Inner Fire, was chosen for the CPH:DOX film festival.

“I’ve been a fan of Lauren Greenfield’s work for a long time, and I feel a strong affinity with the other directors on the roster,” said Casper. “We’re living in a time when there is a need for authenticity. Brands, agencies, and audiences all are craving it, and I love collaborating with the best creative minds on impactful concepts. I’m excited to do just that with Institute.”

“Casper and I have known one another for many years, and I’ve always admired his dedication to truthful, visually authentic storytelling,” said Tori Palmatier, managing director at Institute. “His expansive and creative body of work transcends genres, yet holds a strong and cohesive visual voice, and a passion for connecting to audiences through genuine human emotion. We love his world-building and are thrilled to be working with him.”

In addition to his US representation, Casper is repped by Akkurat in Germany, Fledge in Belgium, Frenzy in France, and New-Land in Scandinavia and the UK.

