Meet The Panellists: In a Future of AI Agents, How do Brands Advertise Differently?

On Monday 16th June at 15:30pm, agency leaders, AI technologists and branding experts will take to the stage at the LBB & Friends Beach to explore what advertising looks like when machines - not just people - become your audience, gatekeeper and creative collaborator. In a near-future where AI agents are mediating how consumers discover, evaluate, and interact with brands, advertising needs more than a makeover - it needs a reinvention.

For this unmissable session, LBB's Alex Reeves, Managing Editor EMEA, will be joined by innovative leaders from renowned agencies:





In a Future of AI Agents, How do Brands Advertise Differently

As artificial intelligence agents begin to mediate how people discover, access and interact with brands, the rules of brand building are up for reinvention. This panel brings together agency leaders, AI technologists and branding experts to explore what advertising looks like when machines - not just people - become your audience, gatekeeper and creative collaborator. How do strategy, storytelling and brand marketing change in a world of autonomous decision-making? Can brands still forge emotional resonance when interfaces get in the way? And what does effectiveness even mean when human behaviour is no longer the primary metric?





PANELLISTS

Tessa Conrad, head of innovation, TBWA\Worldwide

As global head of innovation, ​Tessa is charged with leading how TBWA\imagines, builds, and crafts the future of innovation for its people, clients, and itself.

In short, Tessa is on a mission to Kill Boring with creativity.

Drawing on a breadth of global experience spanning several countries, Tessa subscribes to the belief that innovation and operations are inseparable to truly lead and implement change within businesses.

During her time at TBWA Tessa co-led the creation of NEXT - TBWA’s global innovation practice - to map, create and scale innovation for a number of TBWA’s global clients including adidas, McDonald’s and Nissan. And with a strong background in operations, Tessa ensures innovation at TBWA is accompanied by a clear business transformation and operations plan in hand to make work that works.





Debora den Iseger, SVP, head of content & innovation, Global Studios, Monks

SVP, head of content & innovation, Global Studios at Monks, Debora is at the forefront of merging emerging technology with creative vision to push the limits of storytelling. She leads with a philosophy that constantly seeks to transcend the traditional boundaries of creative expression.

As the architect behind Artist Monks, a diverse collective of AI native artists, Debora is pioneering the evolution of the creative industry, bringing fresh and multifaceted perspectives to the table. Her team is redefining what’s possible in the world of content creation, blending artistry with innovation.

Before joining Monks, Debora was a trailblazer in integrated production, creating new pathways for brands to amplify their storytelling through seamlessly coordinated workflows. Over the course of her celebrated career, Debora has garnered a wealth of accolades, including multiple Effie awards, Cannes Lions, an Emmy, and much more.

As of late, Debora is focusing on Agentic Content solutions for high-end craft—designing bespoke, high-touch content strategies that blend cutting-edge technology with meticulous craftsmanship. This innovative approach is aimed at elevating the art of storytelling for luxury and craft-driven brands, offering a more intentional, refined method of connecting with audiences on a deeper level.





Caitlin Ryan, creative partner, Dentsu Creative

As of January 2025, Caitlin is creative partner at Dentsu Creative, bringing her passion for innovation, inclusion, and consumer-first storytelling to the forefront of brand transformation.

Prior to this, Caitlin served as regional creative director, EMEA for Facebook and Instagram, where she led a multi-award-winning team of creative directors, planners, producers, and technologists. Together, they partnered with global and local brands to deliver breakthrough ideas across Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, and Messenger. She also played a pivotal role on the senior leadership team for Facebook EMEA and the Global Creative Shop.

Originally from Australia, Caitlin’s career spans executive creative roles at Proximity BBDO, Karmarama, and Cheil UK, where she helped shape integrated, tech-forward creative cultures. She is a champion of consumer-first brand experiences that go beyond media channels and start with real human insight.





Antonis Kocheilas, global chief transformation officer, Ogilvy

​Antonis is Ogilvy’s global chief transformation officer and has the responsibility of identifying and implementing transformational strategies and systems that help brands and businesses to navigate the ever-changing market dynamics of today and the future. Additionally, Antonis leads Ogilvy Consulting, the agency’s enterprise level business transformation and brand innovation unit, comprised of over 225+ consultants around the world.

Prior to his current role, Antonis served as the Global CEO of Ogilvy Advertising where he led the global network’s effort to harness Ogilvy’s capabilities in branding, advertising and content creation capabilities.

Throughout his career, Antonis has worked to foster cultures on both the client and agency side where creativity flourishes and is directed to drive demonstrably better business results. He has seen the effectiveness of this approach through the work with a range of global companies including SC Johnson, Mondelēz, PepsiCo, Unilever, Constellation Brands, CDW, and Pernod Ricard among others. He is a strategist by trade and during his tenure at Ogilvy, has led the global Brand Strategy Community, bringing together a diverse team of strategists to successfully shape the future of some of the most valuable brands in the world.

He is a global marketer with a deep understanding of how brands grow. A Big-picture thinker that loves crafting wholistic strategies; ones that deliver world-class Comms, helps to galvanise stakeholders and ultimately drive business growth across time horizons.

Antonis has 20+ yrs. of experience across leader and challenger brands in industries including CPG, Tech, Telco and Retail and he has delivered extraordinarily work for clients, as evidenced by 21 Effie (Marketing Effectiveness Awards) and 23 Cannes Lions (Creative Awards) including a Grand Prix in 2018.

Antonis holds an MBA from Cardiff University in UK and a BSc. in International Management from the American College of Greece. He recently completed the Applied Generative AI program at MIT.







MODERATOR

Alex Reeves, managing editor, EMEA, Little Black Book

​Alex has been on the Little Black Book editorial team since 2017, but has been writing about advertising since 2012. Former editor of UK commercial production publication The Beak Street Bugle, what began as a career covering the craft side of the British industry broadened significantly when he joined the global platform of LBB. He’s now managing editor for the EMEA region.

A keen escapist, Alex tries to get as much time as he can away from screens, whether that’s tending to the veg he grows, cooking and fermenting said vegetables, or taking long walks while listening to pulp sci-fi audiobooks.





