Imposter Signs Safi Graauw to US Director Roster

​ Imposter has signed celebrated filmmaker Safi Graauw for exclusive representation in the US, bringing his visionary directorial approach to a new market.



Operating with the view that directing is fundamentally a ‘team sport’, Safi’s philosophy is shaped around his belief in open communication and a shared ambition to create compelling work.



A self-taught filmmaker, Safi’s background is in earth sciences. It was during his master’s degree that he made a choice that shaped his career today - to become a scientist whose findings lived through film, not research papers and journals.



Building a bridge between science and society, Safi realised he had an opportunity to use film as a vehicle for sharing perspectives and ways of understanding, providing society with new information through art. Through his work and message-first approach, Safi began directing, establishing a name for himself within Amsterdam’s film community and was recognised as the most interesting talent in the Dutch advertising landscape by Jonge Haan in 2019.



Commercially, he has collaborated with brands such as Timberland, Beyond Meat, Patta x Alpha Industries, and the non-profit Justdiggit. In the TV space he has directed for the likes of ‘Ruimteschip Aarde’ and 'Kameleon’. The latter saw him nominated at awards shows including Belgian Ensor Awards 2024, Series Mania 2024 and Geneva International Film Festival 2024.



His short film, ‘Sign and See the World’ picked up the Audience Award and Youth Jury Award for Best Film at Go Short Film Festival 2025, and was also selected for the Golden Calf Competition, Best Short Documentary at Golden Calfs: Netherlands 2025.



Not one to copy trends or styles, for Safi, the message is always his North Star. From there, the creative process blossoms, as he looks for the most interesting and captivating ways of portraying the message on screen.



As an intersectional maker, Safi balances his passions and knowledge for science and the environment with his ability to shape culture through his work. He prioritises stories that build a love for the planet, and stories that build love for one another.



“Working with the team at Imposter has already shown me that it's all about being able to create beautiful art, with a good mindset,” said Safi. “This next chapter is an especially exciting one. Not just because the US market is one where I believe my experience, background and skills will come to fruition. But because of the good people I’m surrounded by. Filmmaking is a team sport, and I’m especially excited to be working with a powerful team that backs my personal mission of making this world a more exciting place, through art.”



Avtar Kay, managing director and EP at Imposter, commented on the signing, “What we love most about Safi is the clarity of his voice and the intention behind every frame. Whether he’s tackling environmental issues, cultural narratives, or branded content, there’s a grounded sense of why it matters and who it’s for. He’s not just here to make things look good (which he does!) – he’s here to say something real. We can’t wait to help him bring even more of those essential stories to the screen.”



