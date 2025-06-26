How a Reality Star’s Mayo Meltdown Became Hellmann’s Spiciest Campaign Yet

From lunch tables to comment sections, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is diving headfirst into the great mayo debate, condiments a-blazing, and it’s messier than your favourite reality show.

Adding heat to this debate, Hellmann’s partnered with iconic reality TV duo Lindsay Hubbard and West Wilson, bringing them together for a showdown that sets out to prove that even the most passionate mayo haters can’t resist the bold flavour of Hellmann’s flavoured mayonnaise.

Lindsay, known for her bold opinion on sandwiches, gets activated at the idea of eating mayo, calling it 'such trash' in a recent social media rant. So, West, co-star and mayo evangelist, challenged Lindsay to Eat Her Words – literally.

“She trashed mayo and I knew I had one shot to change her mind,” said West Wilson. “Now she’ll never have a sandwich made without flavoured mayo again. You’re welcome, Lindsay.”

With a little help from Hellmann’s, West sets out to have Lindsay eat her words by bringing to life Lindsay’s dream of having a sandwich made for her with one special ingredient: Hellmann’s Spicy Mayo. Yes, really, with help from Hellmann’s, he put her actual words on a sandwich. One bite of that delicious Hellmann’s Spicy Mayo and Lindsay was transformed into a mayo lover.

“I finally have a sandwich made for me and it’s with mayo?” said Lindsay Hubbard. “As much as I wanted to hate it, Hellmann’s Spicy Mayo delivered. I’m officially team mayo now.”

From Spicy Mayo, Garlic Aioli, Italian Herb and Garlic or Chipotle Mayo, the flavoured line up from the mayonnaise brand is the flavour bomb that might just unite the internet and elevate every sandwich.

“Mayo shouldn’t be polarizing – it should just be ‘really good’, to borrow Lindsay’s words,” said Jessica Grigoriou, SVP of marketing, condiments at Unilever North America. “Whether you’re a mayo lover, a hater or mayo curious, we’re confident that Hellmann’s flavoured mayonnaise can be the tie breaker that surprises everyone with their craveable taste. This campaign is a challenge to every mayo hater out there: take one bite, eat your words, and discover the flavour you never saw coming.”

Hellmann's is calling on mayo lovers to challenge a hater in their life to Eat Their Words and give Hellmann’s flavoured mayonnaise a try.

Visit hellmanns.com/eatyourwords for shareable social templates to challenge your mayo-hating friends to #EatYourWords and turn them into mayo lovers.

Hellmann’s Flavoured Mayonnaise portfolio includes: