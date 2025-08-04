IPG Health Introduces Always-On AI Focus Group for Healthcare, ‘LivingMirror'

For decades, market research has laid the foundation for deep insights around the globe helping brands connect, understand and grow. Now with the ability to combine agentic AI with robust data-driven audience understanding, IPG Health is redefining that foundation to unlock entirely new possibilities. IPG Health has announced LivingMirror, a dynamic focus group that allows brands to create AI-powered HCP and patient “participants” to test marketing messaging and creative in real-time in a secure environment. Initially available in the US, LivingMirror is the next innovation in the EPICC suite of tools, the network’s proprietary end-to-end solution that leverages the Acxiom data backbone and is designed for the unique needs of pharma and life sciences.



LivingMirror seamlessly generates 'participants' that mirror client’s brand audiences/EPICC’s LivingPersonas. From smaller therapeutic categories like rare disease, neurodegenerative disorders and ophthalmologic conditions to larger conditions/disease states like gen med, immunology and even oncology, LivingMirror gives brands the ability to quickly pivot their creative concepts and messaging to market disruptions, all while adhering to compliance and regulatory requirements. A process that would often take months of recruiting, travel and research can now be successfully completed in hours with a comprehensive report being delivered in just one week.



“LivingMirror is a breakthrough in agile market research, giving brands the power to instantly simulate real-time interactions with AI-driven personas that reflect our clients’ most valuable customers. From high-potential prospects to loyal users, this innovation enables us to capture meaningful feedback and behavioural insight in hours – not weeks – within a secure, compliant framework,” said Julie Pilon, chief strategy officer, IPG Health. “What truly sets LivingMirror apart is its ability to go beyond surface responses. With dynamic recontact and real-time probing, we preserve the depth of human understanding while accelerating the path from insight to decision. In a world where speed and precision define success, LivingMirror is not just a new tool – it’s a new standard.”



LivingMirror is built on the network’s proprietary EPICC suite of AI-powered products. Notably, IPG Health’s comprehensive and proprietary data stack encompasses the largest breadth and depth of data inputs, including Acxiom. And with the network’s interconnected ecosystem, its rich data stack is accessible to all IPG Health agencies globally and can be effortlessly combined with clients’ first party data to boost deeper audience understanding and brand impact. Since EPICC’s launch last year, IPG Health has completed more than 100 interactive LivingPersonas and LivingJourneys across 20 therapeutic areas for pharma clients around the globe.



“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the launch of EPICC, we continue to innovate and evolve with ground breaking solutions that uphold the highest standards of governance and compliance to solve our clients’ biggest business challenges,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “However, even with our revolutionary AI tools like LivingMirror that are leading the way in our industry, it will always be our people plus AI. Not the other way around. Our talented teams continue to be the brains, humans and interpreters behind these products which is critical.”



This news comes on the heels of IPG Health’s fourth anniversary as an interconnected network and recently being crowned 'Healthcare Network of the Year' for the fifth consecutive year at Cannes Lions 2025 and 'Network of the Year' for the third time at the 2025 Clio Health Awards.



To learn more about IPG Health’s EPICC including LivingMirror, visit here.

