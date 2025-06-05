Pharma Category’s Constraints Are “Innovation Fuel,” Says Cannes Jury President

Pharmaceutical advertising has rules. But that’s what has Cannes Lions Pharma jury president Franklin Williams excited ahead of evaluating the work for the 2025 festival.

“It’s a tough category, and that’s exactly what makes it exciting,” he says. “I want to challenge the premise that pharma’s constraints limit creativity. I see those rules and regulations as fuel for innovation that should force us to think differently, push harder and tell stories in novel ways we haven’t seen before. For me, it’s the reason I got into this space in the first place.”

As EVP, executive experience director at AREA 23, an IPG Health company, Franklin has to consider the whole range of human experience as competition for his agency’s ideas. In preparation for the jury process he’s taking the same approach. “I’m going through the work with a fine-tooth comb, talking to other jury members and really digging into how each piece stacks up, not just within pharma, but against standout work in other core categories. Using these as a broader benchmark helps us recognise true creative excellence when we see it.”

The ideas that Franklin loves most are the ones that connect on a deep, cultural and often nuanced level, but he stresses that creatives can only find them by immersing themselves in “the context, not just the concept.” It means questioning everything. He advises people to question the work, the audience, the insight, the solution, not in order to pull it apart, but to more deeply connect with it. “This type of open, curious approach is what I’ll continue to encourage in the jury room, because it’s how I approach the work myself,” he says.

The real crunch time will come when his jury gets into that room later this month on the Cote D’Azur. “A good jury president listens,” says Franklin. “I’m genuinely interested in the variety of perspectives in the room, and I’ll make sure every voice is heard. I’ll ensure each entry gets the attention it deserves, from the work itself to the supporting materials, so we can have rich, meaningful discussions. The goal at its core is to help unify the group, because great decisions come from open, honest conversations in a space where people feel like they can bring their authentic selves.”

The role of AI in creativity is a big debate (again) for all jury rooms this year. Franklin reveals that his jury has already started to discuss whether or not it diminishes authenticity. “I don’t think it does necessarily, but it definitely matters how it’s used. If it’s just used to enhance production, maybe. But when AI is used to cut through complex data and surface powerful insights that drive action, that’s where it becomes something more valuable in the work.”

Deciding on a Grand Prix will be the most weighty task, and for Franklin that level of accolade is reserved for work that makes you feel something “deeper than envy; it makes you say, ‘I can’t believe I didn’t see that.’ It’s a truth that’s been staring you right in the face the entire time, but the work uncovered it in a way you wouldn’t have expected. It’s the kind of idea that feels obvious in hindsight but you’re glad it got made because it's needed. It’s work that elevates the brand and the industry at the same time.”

Last year’s Grands Prix in the category did that. ‘Magnetic Stories’ from AREA 23 and Siemens Healthineers transformed a moment of fear into a moment of wonder. “It took the cold, clinical sound of an MRI and turned it into a personalized, emotionally rich experience,” explains Franklin. “That kind of thinking digs into the real, human and often difficult moments in healthcare and finds something authentic and special. This is what I’m seeing more of in the work, and it’s what I’ll be looking for in the jury room this year.”

Outside of the jury room, we will no doubt be surprised by what stories and threads emerge. Franklin doesn’t want to make predictions. But he’s watching for a shift in tone, away from talking about AI as a tool for production to discussing how it influences strategy, insight and creativity itself. “It’s a space I plan to dig deeper into as it continues to take shape,” he says.

“Along with that, I think a conversation that will continue is that of health as it extends across and beyond just healthcare. Brands from every category, inside and outside of Pharma, are integrating health messaging and we are continuing to see the influence of healthcare creativity within mainstream marketing and vice versa. Outside of that, I can’t tell you, but I’m excited to find out!”





