news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
news

IPG Health Wins Healthcare Network of the Year at Cannes Lions 2025

17/06/2025
7
Share
Network and AREA 23 achieve fifth consecutive Network and Agency of the Year recognitions

IPG Health celebrated another dominating performance at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025, notching its fifth consecutive ‘Healthcare Network of the Year’ win, and AREA 23’s ‘Healthcare Agency of the Year’ recognition for the fifth year in a row. To date, three IPG Health agencies have earned Lions and shortlist recognition at this year's festival, including AREA 23, FCB Health New York and McCann Health London. See here for a real-time listing of IPG Health's winning work throughout the Festival.

AREA 23’s ‘ZIP CODE EXAM’ (Equality Health Foundation) was honoured with both Gold and Silver recognition in the Health & Wellness Creative Data and Integrated categories, respectively, for creating the first community-focused and community-powered health report that shines a light on inequalities. With one click, ‘ZIP CODE EXAM’ transforms data into actionable demand for meaningful change. In addition to these distinguishing wins, IPG Health has earned a collective 24 shortlists to date, recognising agencies from around the vast and global network.

“When IPG Health launched nearly four years ago, we knew that if we focused on our bedrock commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands and our people, everything else would follow. And these tremendous successes and repeated wins prove exactly that,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “On the eve of our fourth anniversary, these accolades are testament to the relentless passion and commitment of our people and our brave client partners.”

Notable network shortlists included FCB Health New York’s ‘The Snowball’ for SAFE Project and McCann Paris and McCann Health London’s ‘Skincare for Down There’ for Saforelle.

This outstanding showing comes on the heels of IPG Health earning ‘Network of the Year’ at the 2025 Clio Health Awards (for the third year) and AdvertisingHealth’s World Top 10.

v2.25.1