IMPACT BBDO Named MENA Network of the Year at Cannes Lions 2025

​IMPACT BBDO, in line with the theme at Cannes Lions this year, has made history by being named the Regional Network of the Year for Middle East and North Africa an unprecedented seventh time in a row.



The agency network was awarded a Gold, two Silvers, and two Bronzes over the week at Cannes. Leading the haul was the campaign for AnNahar Newspaper titled 'The New President,' the world’s first instance of an Ai-generated head of state actively utilised in government cabinet sessions, which won a Gold in Creative Strategy. Amongst the wins was also a historic first for Jordan: a Silver Lion in Print & Publications for Capital Bank’s campaign titled 'Notes on Notes.'



The other campaigns that picked up metal included 'Child Wedding Cards' for UN Women, and a Long-Term Brand Platform entry for AnNahar Newspaper and its strategy of “Active Journalism” which has been awarded three Grands Prix at Cannes Lions in five years.



​Dani Richa, CEO and chairman IMPACT BBDO, said, “Winning MENA Regional Network of the Year at Cannes Lions for the seventh consecutive time is truly a first. It’s an achievement that brings both a sense of relief and immense pride. We owe this incredible milestone to our amazing clients and our dedicated team.”



IMPACT BBDO’s win caps one of the strongest performances by regional agencies at Cannes Lions, who collectively picked up a total of 32 Lions this year, a notable jump from 22 wins in 2024.



​Ali Rez, regional chief creative officer at IMPACT BBDO, commented, “It’s wonderful to see so much stellar creative work being recognised from the region – the Middle East is now firmly established as a creative powerhouse globally. We feel immensely proud to lead the region, and for that we are thankful to our incredible brand partners and superb teams who believe in creating the best work in the world.”



IMPACT BBDO’s network win follows its success at the 2025 Dubai Lynx creativity festival, where they were named Agency of the Year for the seventh time.

