27 Cannes Contenders from the Middle East and Africa

​Cannes Lions is imminent, so we contacted agencies in the Middle East and Africa to share the work they're hopeful for next week. From UN Women, Testicular Cancer Society, and Peugeot to Gun Free SA, Arla Foods, and Amnesty International – we've curated a snapshot of the region's creative ambition heading into the festival.

To make the list of contenders easier to explore, we’ve grouped all the featured campaigns into a dedicated LBB Collection, which you can find by clicking here. We’re never ones to play favourites, so we’ve ordered alphabetically by brand for fairness.

If you're curious about what creatives around the world are putting forward, check out our full Cannes Contenders series, which features hopefuls from Asia, AUNZ, Europe, LATAM, USA, Canada, and more. All will be published by the end of the week.

And for insight into what might catch the eye of the jury this year, don't miss our Jury President Interview series, where the leaders of each Cannes Lions jury share what they’re looking for, how their categories are evolving, and what makes a Lion entry roar.





In case you missed the link above, please check out the MEA Cannes Contenders list here.​