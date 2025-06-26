P&O Ferries Sets Sail on a New Course with 'Travel Without the Travel'

​P&O Ferries today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, Travel Without the Travel, marking a significant strategic shift aimed at emotionally re-engaging consumers and expanding market share — particularly among a younger, more adventurous demographic. This evolution moves beyond the functional comparisons of the previous campaign, There Is Another Way, to build deeper affection for sea travel and the unique P&O Ferries experience.

Jordan Hewitt, director of brand and marketing at P&O Ferries, stated, "Consumers increasingly tell us that travel frustrations can shape their entire journey. A recent YouGov survey found that 82% of respondents are drawn to travel experiences that let them relax, enjoy quality food and entertainment, move around freely, and even bring their pets – all while getting to their destination. Our new campaign highlights how travel with P&O Ferries naturally delivers on these needs. We are redefining the journey itself by offering a seamless and enjoyable experience. With a media-first approach, the campaign is designed to connect with a younger audience and show how ferry travel feels less like a journey and more like part of a holiday.”





This new direction is steered by a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs and a strategic vision for growth. There is a clear and growing desire for ease, certainty, and genuine enjoyment. This insight presents a significant opportunity to refresh the brand and attract millions of regular travellers who may not otherwise consider ferry travel.

The new campaign is grounded in the insight that emotional storytelling significantly outperforms rational messaging — by a factor of 2.5 to 1. P&O Ferries is uniquely placed to offer a pleasurable travel experience that meets these evolving needs. It’s a journey where passengers can leave their worries behind and rediscover what travel can feel like. The core message is clear: P&O travel is feel-good travel, where 'good vibes come as standard.' This approach aims to connect meaningfully with younger audiences, showing them that ferry travel isn’t just transport — it’s a relaxing part of the holiday itself.

The Creative Platform: Travel Without the Travel

​Ali Rez, chief creative officer at IMPACT BBDO for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, added, "In a world saturated with transactional travel offers, we set out to craft an experience-led narrative for P&O Ferries. 'Travel Without the Travel' is not just a tagline; it's an invitation to rediscover the joy of the journey itself. Our creative ambition was to evoke genuine emotion and resonate deeply with an audience craving effortless, enjoyable adventures, positioning P&O Ferries as the ultimate choice for mindful travel."

This innovative platform invites people to view travel differently. With P&O Ferries, the journey becomes an integral part of the holiday — not just a means to an end. It suggests you can enjoy all the things you love on land — great food, good company, space to relax, and the ability to bring pets — with spectacular sea views. It fundamentally reframes the travel experience, making it feel effortless and enjoyable. It delivers travel without the stress, offering maximum enjoyment and minimal hassle for all generations seeking easy escapes.

​Andrew Peacock, General Manager at IMPACT BBDO, commented, "This campaign represents a pivotal moment for P&O Ferries, shifting from a comparative dialogue to a powerful emotional story. Our strategic partnership with P&O Ferries has focused on tapping into a universal desire for stress-free travel, allowing us to build a campaign that will not only attract a new generation of travellers but also re-establish P&O Ferries as the preferred choice for truly enjoyable journeys. It’s about building long-term brand affinity, not just short-term transactions."

