ICAD Launches 2025 Upstarts Programme

​The Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD), in partnership with Core as lead partner, has revealed the return of its highly acclaimed Upstarts programme, Ireland’s leading training and mentorship initiative, which also has the ongoing backing of TBWA\Ireland as a supporting partner.

This year also marks the introduction of StartUp, which provides short-term placements for Upstarts in participating agencies and studios. Running in conjunction with the programme, StartUp enables Upstarts to gain real-world experience, build professional connections, and augment their CVs and portfolios, ultimately enhancing their prospects at a vital stage of their careers.

"Upstarts has consistently proven to be highly effective, with over 80% of participants typically in employment six months after completing the programme," said Neil Rooney, executive director of ICAD. "Through the continued support of our lead partner Core and supporting partner TBWA\Ireland, who understand the value this programme brings to both emerging creatives and the industry as a whole, Upstarts is a free-to-participate programme."

Upstarts is an intensive four-month, part-time programme designed to equip emerging creative talent with essential skills and industry knowledge. Participants engage in a series of workshops, respond to weekly briefs set and hosted by leading agencies and studios, and receive invaluable mentorship and feedback from established industry professionals. The programme culminates in a public exhibition showcasing the Upstarts' portfolios, fostering connections that enable collaborations and career progression.

As lead partner for 2025, Core is deepening its commitment to emerging creative talent through the Upstarts StartUp initiative and will be awarding an entry-level role for one participant—transforming support into direct career opportunity. “At Core, we believe creativity thrives when it reflects the full breadth of human experience.’ said Catríona Ní Laoire, managing director, Core Creative,”That’s why our continued partnership with ICAD Upstarts is so important—not just to us, but to the future of our industry. We are proud to support emerging talent, and this year we’re excited to take that support further by offering an entry-level position to one participant. It’s a tangible step toward building a more inclusive, diverse, and forward-looking creative sector.”

Now in its 19th year, the ICAD Upstarts programme is the most established and recognised initiative of its kind in Ireland. It has a proven track record of providing knowledge, experience, and community to hundreds of creatives. The Upstarts programme is a cornerstone of ICAD’s ‘Foster’ mission, which is dedicated to empowering creatives both professionally and personally.

For more information about the Upstarts Programme and how to get involved, please visit ICAD’s website.

