ICAD Opens Early Bird Tickets for 67th Annual Awards

​The Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD) has opened Early Bird ticket sales for the 67th ICAD Awards – Ireland’s longest-running celebration of creativity and one of the biggest nights for the country’s creative community.

Since 1958, the ICAD Awards have been the benchmark for creative excellence in Ireland, bringing together the country’s best talent in advertising and design. More than just the chance to take home the iconic ICAD Bells, it’s a night to connect, inspire and honour the work that makes the Irish creative community proud.

This year’s event takes place on 18th September at Dublin’s legendary National Stadium, promising an awards night like no other.

Early Bird tickets are available until 25th August:

Single Ticket: €130 (General: €160)

Group discounts also available: (10% on >10, 20% on >20)

After that, general tickets will be on sale right up to – and at – the event. Guests can expect great company, inspiring work, and complimentary food and drinks on the evening.

Tickets are available now at icad.ie