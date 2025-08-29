senckađ
Creative in association with
Humane Canada and Toronto Humane Society Get Canadians to Rethink 'Man’s True Best Friend'

29/08/2025
In line with the launch of Sabrina Carpenter's new album, campaign from Sid Lee gives adoptable dogs from Toronto’s Humane Society the spotlight

Humane Canada and Toronto Humane Society, in partnership with creative agency Sid Lee, has launched the national 'Man’s True Best Friend' awareness campaign to coincide with the release of Sabrina Carpenter’s much anticipated album 'Man’s Best Friend.'

The campaign intercepts this culturally relevant moment to cleverly introduce its own powerful message, celebrating the true bond between people and animals while spotlighting the importance of adoption. Adoptable dogs from Toronto Humane Society are the face of the campaign, and appear on billboards nationwide. You can learn more about each dog’s story via the QR code featured on the out-of-home ads.

"This is a powerful opportunity to connect with Canadians, celebrate the human-animal bond, and inspire adoption - especially now, as animal shelters across the country are full and urgently need support." says Tara Hellewell, director of national engagement at Humane Canada.

“We are so excited to introduce dogs like Peanut, Jacob, and Blue John through the Man’s True Best Friend campaign. Each of them is waiting for a new home where they can begin their next chapter and live their best lives. This campaign is about more than awareness–it’s about opening doors for these dogs and so many others, and connecting them with the families who will love and cherish them,” says Phil Nichols, chief executive officer at Toronto Humane Society.

Each year thousands of dogs and cats enter shelters to await their next chance for a loving home. Choosing adoption is a powerful way to transform the life of an animal. When Canadians welcome an animal through adoption, they don’t just gain a companion - they also allow shelters to devote space and resources to help even more pets in need.

Visit here to meet adoptable pets who are ready for a new home!

Credits
