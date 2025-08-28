senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Loto-Québec Doubles Down on Everyday Magic

28/08/2025
17
Share
Loto-Québec and Sid Lee are back with a bang with #youshouldplay649

For the 10th year of the campaign, Loto-Québec and Lotto 649 have rolled out three 30-second spots, out-of-home displays, and digital content in Quebec.

“One of the things that proves the platform is here to stay is that, even after 10 years, we’re still excited to find those little lucky moments,” said Alexis Caron-Côté, associate creative director at Sid Lee. “We’re even starting to play with the format and placement, like the Chef Suprême spot that will air during popular cooking shows.”

“On out-of-home and content, we wanted to make a memorable impact with lucky moments, but also ones everyone can relate to,” added Zoé Doucet, senior project lead at Loto-Québec. “For the first time, we’re showing what luck looks like—visually.”

Additionally, Loto-Québec took advantage of its brand new presence on TikTok to share videos capturing everyday lucky moments, all inspired by the platform’s unique style.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Sid Lee
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Sid Lee
Chef Supreme
Loto-Québec
28/08/2025
Marketplace
Loto-Québec
28/08/2025
Maman
Loto-Québec
28/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1