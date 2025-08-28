Loto-Québec Doubles Down on Everyday Magic

For the 10th year of the campaign, Loto-Québec and Lotto 649 have rolled out three 30-second spots, out-of-home displays, and digital content in Quebec.

“One of the things that proves the platform is here to stay is that, even after 10 years, we’re still excited to find those little lucky moments,” said Alexis Caron-Côté, associate creative director at Sid Lee. “We’re even starting to play with the format and placement, like the Chef Suprême spot that will air during popular cooking shows.”

“On out-of-home and content, we wanted to make a memorable impact with lucky moments, but also ones everyone can relate to,” added Zoé Doucet, senior project lead at Loto-Québec. “For the first time, we’re showing what luck looks like—visually.”

Additionally, Loto-Québec took advantage of its brand new presence on TikTok to share videos capturing everyday lucky moments, all inspired by the platform’s unique style.

