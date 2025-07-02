Tom Ramsden Appointed US Managing Director for Sid Lee Sport

Above: Tom Ramsden (credit: Sid Lee Sport)



​Sid Lee Sport has appointed Tom Ramsden as its US managing director, a newly created role underpinning the agency’s strategic growth objectives in the region.

Tom has over 20 years of experience in driving growth and transforming businesses from the ground up. He moves from his position as president of Sid Lee North America - which he has held for the past two-and-a-half years - to lead and expand the group’s global sport practice in the US, working closely with Sid Lee Sport’s global CEO, Stephen Hall.

Sid Lee Sport formally launched in April 2025 providing a range of sponsorship, creative, and operational services for sponsors, rights holders, and brands including Visa, UEFA, OPPO, Lidl and Tommy Hilfiger, who selected the agency to create and produce its recent global marketing campaign launching The APXGP Collection celebrating the fashion retailer’s groundbreaking partnership with 'F1® The Movie'.

Prior to joining Sid Lee as executive strategy director in August 2021, Tom spent over a decade with adidas in roles that included senior director global brand marketing for Soccer and senior director, brand communications - North America, based in Portland.

At adidas, Tom instigated and oversaw several award-winning and commercially celebrated campaigns, including work for FIFA World Cup 2014™. His work has earned him a spot in Marketing Week's 100 list and Marketing magazine's Power 100 list.

“It’s an exciting moment to join Sid Lee Sport and help drive our growth in the US. The next 10 years will be huge for sports here, with five major global events coming up—including two Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup,” said Tom.

“As more money and attention pour into the industry, things are getting more complex, and brands need agency partners who not only understand the game, but partners who can think differently and challenge the status quo.”

Commenting on the appointment, Stephen Hall, global CEO of Sid Lee Sport, said, “At Sid Lee Sport we have a collective belief that sports marketing can and should be done better. We are a new breed of agency building our reputation based on world-class creativity, deep sponsorship expertise, and an unwavering focus on marketing effectiveness. There is nobody better placed to scale our US business and deliver this ethos than Tom.”

