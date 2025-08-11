How Volvo Tastefully Shared Its Contribution to Car Safety with Canadians

When it comes to choosing one’s car, there’s a lot of factors which influence the final decision. Cost is a big one, aesthetics matter to some, and brand affinity, as well as reviews, can make a huge difference. But, what many Canadian car owners only discovered recently is the fact that, no matter what they opt to drive, there’s a piece of Volvo technology playing a pivotal role in their safety, day in and day out.



Specifically, last month, the brand, in partnership with agency Grey Canada, decided it was time to draw attention to the fact that, in 1959, it made the patent for the three-point safety belt available to every automaker… for free. A tidbit which was as surprising to the creative team as it may have been to some in-market viewers, according to executive creative director Fernando Hernández, it felt like the perfect opportunity to not only expand on the goal of creating safety-focused materials for Volvo’s Canadian dealerships – a core pillar for the brand – but to celebrate its role in bringing 65 years of car safety to the country.



“We quickly realised we had this incredible, largely unknown story about Volvo inventing the three-point seatbelt and then giving the patent away for free,” he explains. “So, the focus was on delivering it in a way that was impactful and aligned with the brief.”



At a time when TVC is an incredibly popular medium, this precise aim would inspire some creative reflection. After all, telling the story of the seatbelt could have been done in several different ways. However, authentically representing various time periods and capturing a small story from each era – down to chosen cars, clothing and accessories – not only sounded tasteful, but would require a strong visual-first emphasis, which is why Grey ultimately opted to create an entire dealership kit, including posters, magazine ads, and social content bundled under the campaign name, ‘Volvo in Every Vehicle’.





“The visuals needed to be clean and adaptable since the campaign would appear across various formats,” Fernando says. “The human element was central to our approach, not just because it’s integral to Volvo’s communication style, but because it’s what makes the story relatable. To achieve this, we dove deep into design history, researching old ads, colour palettes, typography, and even lighting techniques specific to each decade. Every detail, from grainy textures and warm tones, to era-specific props, was intentionally crafted to transport the audience back in time.”



This meticulous approach would serve the work well. Strategically, the decision to connect the innovation of the seatbelt to real people via snapshots of various points in history lent the campaign a degree of authenticity, while simultaneously informing viewers and bolstering Volvo’s legacy in Canada. Meanwhile, creatively, the art direction and attention to detail would lend the visuals, the ECD believes, “emotional resonance”, highlighting the timeless importance of this technological innovation in relatable fashion.



“Edu Wallace, our photographer, and his team, did a fantastic job in bringing this vision to life and making every decade as real as possible,” Fernando adds. “We shot remotely in Valencia, Spain, which meant our agency calls were at four in the morning. Lots of coffee was involved on those days, but seeing the results and the reactions from people – it was totally worth it.”





However, while visuals may have been the focal point of the work, equally important in the long-term success of ‘Volvo in Every Vehicle’ was the copywriting itself. Playing the pivotal role of relaying this key seatbelt insight to Canadians, Grey was faced with the challenge of balancing the demands of a grounded, universal and informative message with a clean, elegant and efficient tone.



With that in mind, the team kept its initial writing on the lean side, prioritising letting the visuals breathe, even before refinement started. While some major hurdles would crop up in the form of legal sensitivities around certain claims or timelines, the subsequent back-and-forth – across several rounds of edits – would ultimately prove a boon, pushing every line to be precise, both in terms of language, but also intent.



“I think it’s important to always aim for clarity and emotional impact in copywriting, especially when we're working with legacy storytelling,” Fernando reflects, looking back on this portion of the process. “In the end, [all these challenges] helped us land on something that felt both powerful and respectful of the legacy we were highlighting.”





Thus far, it appears the Canadian market would agree with the ECD’s takeaway. While it’s early days, and the numbers are still being monitored, Grey’s research suggests that people across the country have fallen in love with the ads’ retro aesthetics, and have been genuinely intrigued to discover Volvo’s role in popularising the three-point seatbelt.



As such, the work’s success is another testament to the power of great storytelling, and the fact that sometimes, there’s merit in looking at a brand to see what’s already embedded within its history.



“Revisiting those moments and finding fresh ways to share them not only creates a deep connection with audiences, but also reinforces the brand’s values and legacy,” Fernando says. “For Volvo, highlighting its long-standing commitment to safety through this campaign was a powerful way to celebrate a legacy of innovation that continues to impact lives today.”



Nevertheless, when looking at ‘Volvo in Every Vehicle’ in its entirety, the ECDs adds that there’s not one singular element which stands above the rest. Sure, great stories informed the strategy, the art direction flawlessly captured its intended retro aesthetic, and the copywriting was sharp, but more meaningful was the collaboration behind it all – something he finds immense gratification in.



“I'm proud of how seamlessly we all worked together as a team, agency and client, to bring such a simple yet powerful message to life,” Fernando concludes. “It was a true collaboration, and that's always the most rewarding part. Everyone was on board with the concept early on, which made decision-making easier and helped us handle any hiccups along the way. Looking forward to the next one!”



