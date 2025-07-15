senckađ
Volvo Brings Seatbelt Legacy to Life

15/07/2025
Print campaign from Grey Canada celebrates 65 years of the car brands commitment to safety and patent free three-point seatbelt

Volvo has partnered with Grey Canada for the launch 'Volvo in Every Vehicle', across Canada.

Volvo has long stood for safety, not just in engineering, but in impact. Now, Grey Canada is bringing that legacy to life in a striking new work titled, 'Volvo in Every Vehicle'. This campaign speaks to both Volvo's commitment to real human stories and the timeless relevance of its innovations, like the three-point seatbelt, which the brand famously made open-source decades ago to save lives beyond its own drivers.

"Volvo’s commitment to safety has always been at the heart of who we are as a brand,” said Harjot Tatla, retailer marketing manager at Volvo Cars Canada. “This campaign takes that commitment and makes it deeply personal. We believe in making the invisible visible, and in this work, we’ve found a striking way to remind people just how powerful a simple act like buckling up can be.”

Fernando Hernández, chief creative officer at Grey Canada, said, “We wanted to honour Volvo’s legacy by not only telling the story behind a ground breaking invention, but also by showing the countless lives it has saved over the decades. And to remind people that even if you don’t drive a Volvo, there’s a good chance a part of it protects you in your own car today. That’s the power of sharing safety with the world.”

