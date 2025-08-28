Horror Icons Unite in Fanta’s Spookiest Halloween Yet

Get ready to scream…for Fanta! Ahead of this Halloween season, Fanta, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have delivered chills and thrills like never before with a global partnership which sees four horror icons come together for the first time in the ultimate Halloween line-up.

The partnership sees horror icons Chucky (Chucky franchise), Freddy Fazbear (Five Nights at Freddy’s 2), The Grabber (Black Phone 2) and Michael Myers (Halloween franchise) united over one insatiable craving: Fanta! Across the globe, fans can expect to see the cult and modern Halloween characters on the hunt, with a series of experiences in the run up to Halloween. They may be from very different worlds, but this time, they share the same desire – They Wanta Fanta.

Universal will release two terrifying new chapters for these horror icons, including Black Phone 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Both films are from Blumhouse, the leader in horror.

Not only are these horror icons chasing and gracing the limited-edition Halloween Collection packaging of the classic Fanta flavours, but for a limited time, they’re also after Chucky’s custom flavour: Chucky’s Punch. This fruit punch flavoured Fanta is available worldwide from today alongside all three icons on cans across the full Fanta flavour range. Portraits include Chucky on Chucky’s Punch; The Grabber on Strawberry, Freddy Fazbear on Orange and Michael Myers on Pineapple. Fans can get more from the characters by scanning the QR code on the side of cans to access exclusive content and experiences.

​Ibrahim Salim Khan, global VP, Fanta at The Coca‑Cola Company said, “Fanta promises deliciousness, and only deliciousness. What better occasion to have a little fun with that, than Halloween? The festival of tricks and treats. This Halloween, in a delicious, thrilling partnership with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, we will bring back the most legendary horror icons for the first time ever. They're back. But they're not here to haunt you. They just... Wanta Fanta!"

From September to October and beyond, fans are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled as the horror icons are set to show up everywhere that Fanta does, from the limited-edition packaging, to retail and digital experiences, all to get their hands on a delicious Fanta®, so you need to grab yours before they do!

Don't let these horror icons steal all the Fanta! The full Fanta Halloween Collection flavour range is now available nationwide in Canada. To find out more information on the partnership and They Wanta Fanta, please visit https://www.coca‑cola.com/ca/en/brands/fanta​

Fanta® Halloween bottles and cans are made, merchandised, distributed and sold in Canada in partnership with Coke Canada Bottling.

