Hinge and Dazed Studio Craft a Dual-Perspective Anthology of Modern Romance

In a dating culture shaped by algorithmic swipes and fleeting impressions, Hinge’s latest campaign dares to slow things down. The relationship app has launched the second chapter of its ‘No Ordinary Love’ series in the form of a literary anthology that brings to life five real Hinge love stories from both sides of the relationship. Developed in collaboration with creative agency Dazed Studio and unfolding weekly on Substack, ‘No Ordinary Love’ blends storytelling, design, and community to capture the emotional intricacies of early connection.

While the original ‘No Ordinary Love’ campaign set the stage last year with intimate storytelling, this latest iteration deepens the emotional lens by introducing the dual-perspective narrative, with each love story told from both partners’ points of view. “Through our research and community conversations, we’ve seen how daters read into every little signal,” says Jackie Jantos, president and chief marketing officer at Hinge. “We wanted to reflect that emotional nuance and offer a more textured view of how real relationships unfold.”









Platform for Storytelling — Online and Off

This year’s evolution of the campaign is defined by its multi-format rollout. The five-part anthology lives on Substack (at no-ordinary-love.co), where each story is published weekly, pairing one couple with a distinctive contemporary writer. There's also a physical expression: a limited-edition hardcover version of the collection will be distributed to book clubs in New York and London, reinforcing the campaign’s focus on meaningful in-person moments.

“We believe in intentionally showing up in culture,” Jackie says. “Substack, with its focus on thoughtful, long-form content and engaged reading communities, felt like the perfect home for these stories.”

With Substack already hosting vibrant discussions on dating and relationships, Hinge saw an opportunity to meet gen z audiences where they’re already spending time – not with flashy social posts, but with something slower and more reflective.









Writers with Heart

Each piece in ‘No Ordinary Love’ is penned by a contemporary writer known for their unique ability to capture first-person emotion. The roster includes Hunter Harris, Jen Winston, Upasna Barath, Tomasz Jedrowski, and William Rayfet Hunter – names known across literary fiction, romance publishing, and newsletters.



“Each writer brings a distinct emotional texture,” says Shreya Chopra, creative director at Dazed Studio. “From Upasna Barath’s vulnerability to Hunter Harris’s observational wit, this campaign is about offering stories that feel lived-in and real.”











Designed to Be Deleted – But Worth Remembering



At the heart of the campaign is Hinge’s ‘Designed to Be Deleted™’ ethos – a nod to the app’s goal of helping users find lasting love. Rather than push idealised fantasies, the campaign embraces the messiness, misreads, and quiet magic that define modern relationships.



With visual direction inspired by classic literature and a tone that’s intimate rather than glossy, ‘No Ordinary Love’ stands apart in the dating app category. Bryan Cipolla’s editorial design and Momo Gordon’s soft, expressive illustrations add depth and whimsy, while motion graphics play on the idea of dual perception – how two people can experience the same moment so differently.



Dazed Studio, which also co-created the first installment of the campaign, helped bring this vision to life again. “Their connection to culture and understanding of emotional storytelling made them the perfect partner,” says Jackie. “We’ve built trust together – and that’s what good relationships are about.”











Romance, Reimagined



In a media landscape often saturated with unrealistic portrayals of love, ‘No Ordinary Love’ aims to recalibrate the narrative. By publishing real stories told by skilled writers – and bringing those stories into tactile, communal spaces like book clubs – Hinge is positioning itself not just as a dating app, but as a curator of modern love’s emotional truth.



“We want daters to feel seen,” Jackie says. “This campaign is about embracing those early moments of uncertainty and connection – and reminding people that real love stories don’t need to be perfect to be powerful.”



As the series unfolds over the coming weeks, ‘No Ordinary Love' proves that while Hinge may be designed to be deleted, some love stories are meant to be remembered.

